C. Milton Wright baseball found its identity while going on ‘mystery tour’ to Class 3A state final

WALDORF — C. Milton Wright baseball opened this season with a bit of an identity crisis, unaware of who it was and what it could be. Cole Williams, a senior outfielder and pitcher, elected them Harford County’s most unpredictable team. Self discovery happened slowly, through the evolution of the season, only becoming clear near the start of the playoffs.

Coach Mike Amaral said it has been “a mystery tour the last couple games.”

The sixth-seeded Mustangs’ season reached its final act Saturday night in the Class 3A championship with a 1-0 loss to No. 4 River Hill after seven innings of two pitchers dueling from start to finish.

Henry Zatkowski, River Hill’s junior lefty committed to Duke, threw 15 strikeouts. His pitches topped out in the high 80s. Zatkowski’s counterpart, Mustangs junior Thomas Cannavale, delivered eight strikeouts with similar gusto. Neither team gathered much offense until a fifth-inning walk, pair of steals and suicide squeeze at home plate scored the game’s only run.

However, C. Milton Wright stayed true to character.

Cannavale got hit by a pitch to put a runner at first in the top of the seventh inning. The fastball to his elbow sidelined him. Cannavale’s pinch runner, Gavin Miller, slid into second when the shortstop mistakenly fired the ball at his head looking to turn a double play, sending Miller went to the bench. His pinch runner, freshman Brandon Tolson, then took an awkward slide into third base and was slow to get up.

It was almost emblematic of their season; still standing tall with the tying run at third, despite momentum favoring the opposite dugout.

“I was just thinking, ‘Hey, it’s only a matter of time before he comes home,’” Amaral said. “You got to have that kind of confidence.”

Their season — especially this playoff run — was littered with adversity. A two-out, 10-run rally against Bel Air earned the Mustangs the regional title. That’s one Amaral said they’ll be talking about for a while, hammering home the notion that in baseball, you’re never truly out of it. Against Huntingtown in the Class 3A state semifinal, they fell behind by two runs before a late push and eventual 6-5 win.

C. Milton Wright is a team unfazed by catastrophe. If the grim reaper knocked on their door, the Mustangs might smirk, rattle off a few runs and close the door as if to say, “We’re not done yet.”

River Hill didn’t have much of a scouting report headed into the state final. Hawks coach Craig Estrin said, “I only saw them for four innings and I didn’t know what to think.”

Allow Williams, who now has a better grasp of the group, to give his two cents.

“I think we have the strongest one through nine, everyone backing each other up,” he said earlier in the week. “We’ve had so many one-out, two-out rallies where we’ve just been on the other team’s back. It’s crazy how well this team can fight through things.

“If we’re down, we’re down. “We can fight.”

C. Milton Wright pitcher Thomas Cannavale threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Magruder in a Class 3A state quarterfinal. (Courtesy C. Milton Wright baseball)

Flashback to the start of the season. Williams wasn’t sure how far they could do; fellow captain, first baseman Ryan Niedzialkowski, hadn’t heard of half his teammates. Now, they’re a group leaning on their chemistry, which, Aramal said has burgeoned from a collection of little moments spent together throughout the year.

C. Milton Wright graduated nine seniors from their 2022 regional final team. The current roster fields four seniors, nine juniors and — as Williams and Niedzialkowski say — six valuable underclassmen.

“I feel like everyone in our starting nine has outperformed their standards by a lot,” Williams said. “Our freshman center fielder [Tolson], crazy. [Sophomore Tyler] Adamo at third has been amazing. Everyone has really locked up defensively.”

“I did not see this coming at all,” first baseman Ryan Niedzialkowski added. “Turns out we have three or four studs in the underclassmen. I was really surprised.”

Amaral shared long embraces with each of his seniors following the loss. He turned toward the crop of juniors and underclassmen, encouraging them to harness the emotion of the moment for the next time they consider cheating the last rep of a drill.

C. Milton Wright’s lone baseball state championship came in 2010. Saturday’s final marked the program’s seventh appearance in title games.

“We’ll be back,” Amaral said. “This isn’t a fluke. This is a program to be reckoned with in.”