No. 15 C. Milton Wright girls volleyball gets complete performance in 3-0 sweep of No. 8 Patterson Mill

C. Milton Wright middle hitters Cameron Naugle and Cara Hoover have traded off controlling the Mustangs offense at various times this year. Some nights, one was on while the other, not so much. Tuesday night at Patterson Mill, they both picked the right match to come up big.

Hoover put down 13 kills and Naugle added seven as the No. 15 Mustangs picked up a signature win over eighth-ranked Patterson Mill in a key Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference match.

The Mustangs’ win, coupled with Fallston’s 3-1 win over Bel Air puts the Chesapeake Division race into chaos. The Mustangs, Huskies and Cougars all sit with identical 10-2 division records. CMW completed a season sweep of the Patterson Mill with Tuesday’s win. Meanwhile, Fallston swept CMW this season, and Patterson Mill has swept Fallston.

But the focus Tuesday night was on the complete performance CMW put forth.

“We played great tonight,” Mustangs coach Dave Naugle said. “Our passing set up our middles, and they could not handle our middles.”

Hoover, who admitted to being surprised by the 3-0 sweep, said the win could help define the season for the Mustangs.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Hoover said. “This just boosts our confidence going forward. Hopefully, this momentum carries us right through the Bel Air [match] coming up.”

The Mustangs put the pressure on right from the beginning, using their bigger lineup to build a 10-3 lead in the first set. Patterson Mill slowly started narrowing the margin and finally caught CMW with a Grace Bonhoff kill to knot the set at 22. The Huskies took a 23-22 lead on a Rylie Madsen block, but CMW scored the final three points, with two coming off of Hoover kills, to take the set 25-23.

Patterson Mill was the aggressor at the beginning of the second set, rushing out to a 10-4 lead after a Sophie Lopano kill. CMW roared back with a vengeance.

The Mustangs, behind the serving of Ana Mioduski, managed to turn a 17-14 lead into an even bigger one at 20-14. Mioduski managed two aces in that sequence, and the Mustangs held on for a hard-fought 25-23 win.

The third set was the most one-sided of the three. Wright used superior passing and defense to jump out to a 7-4 lead, and then it was Mioduski’s turn to serve again. She promptly served seven straight winners, with five of them coming on service aces to build a 14-4 lead. Patterson Mill did manage to cut the deficit to five at 21-16, but that was as close as they could get and the Mustangs finished the sweep, 25-18.

“I have no idea where that came from,” said Mioduski, who finished with seven aces. “I think it was just the adrenaline. I’m very happy I was able to get over the pressure and the nerves and help the team.”

When asked why his team seems to be the only one who can beat Patterson Mill, Coach Naugle wasn’t really sure.

“I don’t want to say they were off their game; I just thought our game was much more elevated tonight,” Naugle said. “We were just much more relaxed, much more competitive all around.”

“They’re really good, and they have two of the hardest-hitting middles in the county,” Huskies coach Myranda Poynton said. “Even though we prepared for them, we just struggled trying to dig them up. Our energy was pretty good, but there were a lot of things we could have done better.”

C. Milton Wright d. Patterson Mill, 25-35, 25-23, 25-18