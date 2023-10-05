C. Milton Wright boys soccer bests Patterson Mill, 3-1, in battle of Harford County’s top teams

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Patterson Mill's Diego Peralta, left, and C. Milton Wright's Lucas Barker battle for position on the ball during a boys soccer game at Patterson Mill High School on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

A matchup between Patterson Mill boys soccer and visiting C. Milton Wright slogged on for the first 38 minutes, 27 seconds. At times, the back-and-forth, head-turning nature felt more like watching a tennis match. Neither side could maintain possession for more than a brief stint before the ball was forced down the other end.

Then the Mustangs, seemingly all at once, shifted the entire nature of the match, eventually winning 3-1.

Senior forward Quinn Van Pee — whose foot Mustangs coach Eric Riedlbauer likened to a cannon — tattooed a strike from just beyond the 20-yard line for the scoreboard’s first action. His first of two was assisted by Sam Dragunas. Patterson Mill goalie Matt Bechtel laid off any herculean effort with the assumption it would sail over. Rather, it careened down at the last possible second, sneaking under the crossbar with 1:38 to go before halftime.

The Mustangs (6-1) piled on 50 seconds later off a highlight reel corner kick. This time it was Matt Luk’s well-placed curved shot into the thickets that senior Aiden Whitmore redirected into the closer side of the net, giving C. Milton Wright a 2-0 advantage at the break.

“We were trying to wear the other team down,” Riedlbauer said. “So we’re subbing, trying to keep the pressure on their back and we finally broke through and got the two. It was huge taking a 2-0 lead into the half.”

The short onslaught of goals dug Patterson Mill (5-1) a hole it couldn’t climb out of.

“They capitalized on some opportunities and caught us a little flat-footed,” Huskies coach Wes Rich said. “I didn’t think it should’ve been 2-0 at the half but they made plays.”

Before the 50-second two-goal tipper, both sides, each entering Wednesday’s contest undefeated in the county, were largely able to avoid danger.

Bechtel took a free kick off the elbows midway through the first half from a weird bounce that ricocheted out of play. Later, Huskies freshman defender James Chute helped box out a driving striker, ushering the threatening ball to his goalie.

Similarly, the Huskies at one point crashed in from all angles, so Mustangs goalie Chris Waber flailed his body in the way of an oncoming shot. Or when Vinnie Wysong looked to generate some corner kick magic with a tap in, Waber stepped up for a crucial save.

C. Milton Wright's Quinn Van Pee, right, tries to keep control of the ball as he is pressured by a pair of Patterson Mill defenders, Asher Laughlin, left, and Finn Pantazelos. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Much of the game prior to either finding goals, leaned on driving possession control.

“We were really trying to work our outside backs getting forward. Our right back and our left back getting forward being able to cross the ball and bring it in,” Riedlbauer said. “We really got them involved then the big switch. We’d switch the ball, look for one of them and then work it back in the middle because they had the middle pretty packed.”

Patterson Mill senior midfielder Diego Peralta was able to cut into the deficit around the 23-minute mark of the second half. More than anything, it was a jolt to see one go through after repeatedly springing chances wide of the net in the first half.

After some second-half entanglement that left the door cracked, senior forward Anthony Ketelson streaked down the right side with 7:27 to go, pulled the goalie over opening a touch pass to Van Pee that, with a light tap, hammered the final nail in the game’s casket.

Wednesday night settled a battle of the two top contenders in the Chesapeake Division.

Riedlbauer spoke glowingly of Patterson Mill’s skill and quickness. Rich similarly said the only way to beat C. Milton Wright is by playing mistake-free. “They don’t have a weak player on the field,” Rich said.

“I told Coach Wes [after the game], ‘Good luck, you guys can win states,’” Riedlbauer said. “They play 1A and we play 2A. ... That’s the advantage of the league play, we’re always in a battle every game. So when we get to states, we’re used to that high-level, high-intensity game. I think it benefits all of us.”