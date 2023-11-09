C. Milton Wright knocks off Fallston in four sets, 3-1, for Class 2A East Region I championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ana Mioduski rested her hands atop her head and had to lift up her jaw from disbelief. C. Milton Wright girls volleyball had taken a six-point lead in what would prove to be the winning set and the junior could smell victory. After an abrasive kill on the next point, Mioduski dropped to her knees.

At that point, the Mustangs felt unstoppable.

No. 1 seed Fallston gave a final ditch effort but No. 2 C. Milton Wright was able to close out the win in four sets (22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19) for the Class 2A East I regional championship. And Mioduski earned her climactic celebration — a mixture of collapsing to the floor, near tears with hands on her head refusing to let go of the moment before being tackled by her teammates joining the celebration.

“I was just so proud of my entire team,” Mioduski said. “We lost the first set and we were able to come back after that and play so strongly after that. I was just so proud.”

Mioduski was a force. She finished with 13 kills and 12 digs. More than that, she was the one to remind her teammates to leave every miscue in the rearview mirror. Just ahead of Mioduski on the stat sheet was senior Cami Naugle’s 14 kills with seven blocks. Jenna Ritz set the table with 42 assists.

C. Milton Wright coach Dave Naugle described the win as a “very emotional ride.”

Fallston had trailed, 20-13, in the first set before staging a comeback to win it. C. Milton Wright won the second but then underwent a similar resurgence after opening the third set down 8-1.

For both sides, it was a test in emotional management.

Naugle had to temper expectations and remind his girls not to get ahead of themselves. Fallston coach Layna Douglass spent a few timeouts reminding her girls to fix their posture, stay relaxed and keep fighting.

The emotions of this highly anticipated matchup between two of Harford County’s most menacing girls volleyball teams poured out with the final point for a match that maybe felt more like an upset that it was.

C. Milton Wright's volleyball team celebrates its 3-1 win over Fallston in a regional championship volleyball match Wednesday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Fallston had gotten the better of C. Milton Wright twice this season — Sept. 7 and Oct. 3, both of which required five sets. As the Mustangs entered the gym Wednesday night, Naugle reminded his players of the feeling the last time they met on that hardwood.

“We got a lot of learning lessons from those first two regular season games,” Naugle said. “I told them, ‘They got the best of us in those two in the fifth set, but this is where it matters.’”

Douglass wore her disappointment following the loss. Fallston’s offense stalled, not executing at the level it had all year to earn a top seed, which ultimately made the difference. “The girls have heart,” she said. “They played their hearts out it just wasn’t the outcome we wanted.”

All she could tell her team was how proud she was of the program’s best finish since taking over in 2021.

Meanwhile, a cherry-faced Naugle, now in his fifth season, refused to let go of his ear-to-ear smile after piloting a turnaround from last year’s 7-7 finish. And the rest of the group piled on with excitement.

“It’s awesome to see,” Naugle said. “That core group that you saw were juniors. Both our middles are seniors. To see them all grow together is to see the cohesiveness. Our future is really bright. Not only the near future but I think next year as well.”

C. Milton Wright will be reseeded with the seven other 2A regional champions to determine the state quarterfinals this weekend.

But not before Mioduski, overcome by the brunt of the achievement, could drop to the floor in disbelief.