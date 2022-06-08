Edgewood alum Brooke Greaver is a National Champion with Christopher Newport softball team

Two years ago, Abingdon resident Brooke Greaver was graduating from Edgewood High School.

Last week, Greaver, a sophomore, became an NCAA National Champion as she and her Christopher Newport University (CNU) teammates won a DIII Softball National Championship.

Advertisement

The Captains defeated Trine University (Indiana), 6-3 on May 30 and 3-0 the next day in a best-of-three championship series played at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, VA., to earn the World Series title, a first for the CNU program.

“For us, for this team, this is the first one that Christopher Newport has ever brought home for softball. That is huge, right off the bat. It’s surreal to be able to bring that home,” Greaver said. “It’s just a loss of words, it’s something that you’re going to hold on to for the rest of your life and it’s such a big core memory that you just can’t wait to tell your kids and your close friends when you come home, nothing compares to it.”

Advertisement

Brooke Greaver, a 2020 Edgewood High School graduate, became a National Champion recently, winning the DIII Softball World Series as a member of the Christopher Newport University softball team. (Courtesy of the Greaver family)

For Greaver and her teammates the title capped a magical year, a year that saw the team post a 47-1 record. The Captains won 23 straight games before suffering the lone loss (8-5 at Averett University) on March 27. The Captains then played unbeatable softball for two months, winning 24 more games, including Coast-To-Coast Conference; NCAA Regional and Super Regional; and World Series championships.

Greaver, a right hand fielder and left hand batter, was a big part of the effort, handling duties at third base and batting fifth. Greaver’s season finished with her batting .343 (47-for-137) to include eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 runs, two stolen bases and 37 RBIs.

Greaver’s ninth and final home run of the season was clearly her biggest long ball of the season. The blast came May 29 in walk-off fashion in a 4-3 win over Texas Lutheran University. Greaver led off the bottom of the ninth inning with the home run that sent the Captains into the championship series against Trine.

“We went into nine innings and we were tied and I went 2-0 in my count and that pitch, I put it over the right field fence to walk it off for the win,” Greaver said. “There’s really no words honestly, easily my favorite part and I tell everyone this, when you’re rounding third base and you’re all excited and you see your team waiting for you at home plate, that’s the best feeling in the world. Not only are you celebrating this yourself, it’s a great moment for yourself, but you get to run home and celebrate that with the team that got you to that point.”

Defensively, Greaver, who started and played in all 48 games, had 41 putouts, 49 assists and five errors over 95 chances for a .947 fielding percentage. Greaver was also part of three double plays.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Greaver is majoring in Elementary Education, aspiring to teach second grade.

The Christopher Newport University DIII National Champion softball team. (Courtesy of Brandon Berry Media)

Greaver says she chose CNU because of its environment. “I was always looking for a small campus, because I didn’t want something to overwhelm me. I wanted to be able to know the majority of people around me,” Greaver said. “That was number one, but I think what sold it for me was definitely meeting my coach, Keith Parr, he’s a great coach, but along with that, he’s also a dad and he shows that within us on the team. Every once-in-a-while you can see his inner-dad coming out. He’s always in our corner, always puts us first.”

Greaver plans to stay involved with softball this summer, before she heads back to CNU in August. “Right now, outside of college, I was so upset that I’m done with travel softball, I actually started coaching,” Greaver said. “On the side I’ll do lessons or coach with my dad on the weekends through the Churchville Lightning program.”

Advertisement

Greaver played several years of travel ball with the Lightning, where she also won a few national level titles.

Greaver also plans to play this summer. “Quite a few girls that graduated from the Churchville Lightning program and a few other girls that have aged out of their programs, 12 or 13 of us and two dads, we‘ve put together a U-23 team,” Greaver said. “We’re gonna be called the Lady Bolts and we’re just gonna go to a couple local tournaments. Just try to get some live in and keep things rolling so we’re all ready for the next season in the Fall.”

Greaver also has thoughts for the future, when college is done. “I want to go straight into the teaching path, but I would love to keep coaching if that were an option for me, she said. “That has always been a dream of mine to be able to have my own team.”

Jules Donnelly, a Perry Hall resident and 2020 John Carroll School graduate, is also a member of the National Champion softball team.