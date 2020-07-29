Brian Wilson memorial golf tournament in Perryville on schedule, but with changes

In two weeks, the 13th annual Brain Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
Unlike the first 12 tourneys played, this year’s event will be played with changes due to the safety and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament, scheduled for an 8 a.m. shotgun start Aug. 14, has been limited to 18 teams, as to keep social distancing. All foursomes will have their own starting hole.
As of Tuesday evening, 16 teams were registered and paid. That is maybe the biggest change relating to the affects of COVID and the tournament. All money needs to be payed up front. That’s the player fees, mulligans, par-3 contests and raffle tickets for a virtual raffle.
Should the tournament fill up and additional foursomes register, tourney organizer, director and mom Denise Wilson has a plan.
“Have only a few more to fill, we’ll see how it goes from there. If I get a whole bunch more, I’ll go for a second shotgun, but were playing it by ear to see what we can do,” Wilson said. “Send off any additional groups at 1 p.m.”
The tournament is a benefit for the Brian Anthony Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created in honor of Brian Wilson. As of June 2020, the fund has given $121,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors who will be attending college.
Brian was killed on June 8, 2008, in a car accident caused by a second offense drunk driver. He had graduated from Havre de Grace High School a week before and was returning home when the accident occurred. Brian was looking forward to attending Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and was planning to major in medical technology.
“I am grateful that everyone still wants to do this. I was kind of surprised and just trying to minimize the contact,” Wilson said. “We’re making a lot of changes by having everything paid for ahead of time, keeping it spaced out, unfortunately not doing the gatherings, doing virtual for our silent auction and just doing everything we can to let them still have fun and be safe.”
Interested players and or sponsors can find the tournament information at BrianAnthonyWilson.org.
“We won’t get as much for the scholarship fund, which is really hard this year,” Wilson said. “We might have to do something else later, but grateful for what we can get out of it.”