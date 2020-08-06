Havre de Grace resident Brionna Jones scores career high despite loss in WNBA action

The 2020 WNBA season had not gotten off to a good start for the Connecticut Sun, but that didn’t stop Brionna Jones from posting a career-high 20 points in Tuesday’s 87-74 loss to Seattle.
The WNBA season is being played in Bradenton, Florida.
“I think coming from the game before, the last game we played Minnesota, how I played in that game gave me confidence going into that next game and then my teammates are always like, shoot it, if I have an open shot, shoot it,” Jones said by phone Wednesday. “They just gave me even more confidence and I think moving forward for the rest of the season I think I’ll be able to carry that confidence and be able to help out AT [Alyssa Thomas] and DeWanna [Bonner] to be able to next year, help them and boost them. Once we have all of our pieces falling into place, I think we’re gonna be, we’re gonna be fine.”
Jones and her teammates are off to an 0-5 start. The abbreviated 12-team schedule is for 22 games each with the top eight advancing to playoffs.
Whether Jones is part of the playoffs or not, she will be going back overseas this fall to play in the Czech Republic. Jones spent two years playing in Russia and last year in the Czech Republic.
She says she usually goes over in October to play in the Euro League that is completely separate from the WNBA.
“It’s like a different style of game overseas. It’s pretty similar, a lot of players from the WNBA play on teams overseas,” Jones said. Jones has played against a number of WNBA players.
“Not every team is built like an WNBA team, so it’s definitely different in that way, but we travel a lot more, going further from country-to-country when we’re playing the Euro League,” she said.
As for the game personally, Jones said, “I have a bigger role overseas than I do here. When teams overseas sign Americans or sign foreign players, they expect a lot out of them, so I think in that respect, I definitely have a bigger role and I do touch the ball a lot more than I do here.”
Last season in the Czech Republic League, Jones scored a 50 points in a game. Jones has signed on for two more years in the Czech Republic.
Jones is happy for younger sister Stephanie Jones, who recently signed to play professionally in Poland.
“I’m excited for her, she’s going to show a lot of people what she can do outside of Maryland. Just getting back to playing like herself, like she was playing at Aberdeen,” Jones said. “She had to play a lot in the post at Maryland and I think that got her away from what she excelled at in high school. I think it will be a good chance for her to show what she’s really capable of.”
Jones may also get a chance to see Stephanie, but it will depend on free time from her Czech Republic duties.