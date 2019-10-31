The Bel Air boys volleyball team closed out a perfect season Tuesday night, winning the Harford County tournament championship at Patterson Mill High School.
The Bobcats, who were 13-0 in regular season play, went 3-0 in the tourney to finish a perfect 16-0.
The tournament championship was a 3-0 sweep of C. Milton Wright. Scores were 25-23, 25-10, 26-24. It was Bel Air’s (3-2 and 3-1) third win over CMW this year.
In Tuesday’s first set CMW jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, which was extended to 16-11 and 21-18. Bel Air was able to tie the set 21-21, but CMW took the lead again 22-21. The Bobcats answered with two points to take a 23-22 lead, but CMW was retied the set at 23 all, before the Bobcats scored two unanswered points for the win.
In the second set, with aces by Jordan Reiswig, Micah Ernest and Sean Conway, Bel Air took a 4-0 lead. The lead jumped to 9-1 and extended to 16-6 and 22-8. Excellent defense by Bel Air helped seal the second set 25-10
The third set saw the lead change throughout. The Bobcats were leading 9-6 and in no time, CMW jumped ahead 14-11.
The CMW lead was 24-20, before the Bobcats reeled off six straight points to seal the match.
Bel Air was led by its college prospect and senior setter Sean Conway, who mixed things up and had the Bel Air hitters often hitting without blockers. Conway finished the season with 442 assists, 57 aces and 60 kills.
Other leading figures in Bel Air’s undefeated season were Jacob Harris, 148 kills, 25 aces, 12 blocks; Brandon Kestner, 131 kills, 29 aces, 26.5 blocks; Micah Ernest, 70 kills, 28 aces, 16 blocks; Jeremy Ginley, 41 kills, nine aces; Jordan Reiswig, 55 kills, 10 aces; James Carrier, 48 kills, 14 aces; and Preston Merz, 29 kills.