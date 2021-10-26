Bel Air, Patterson Mill to meet again, this time for Harford boys volleyball tournament title

Just like the regular season, the Harford County boys volleyball tournament will pit regular-season champion Bel Air against runner-up Patterson Mill.
The title match is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Bel Air.
Both teams, as expected, reached the championship with semifinal wins on Monday.
Bel Air’s win was a sweep, while Patterson Mill needed five sets. The Bobcats beat visiting North Harford 25-19, 25-17 and 25-18.
Jacob Barsam (three kills); Jonathan Drumm (two aces, one block, 26 assists); Ian Irizarry (one ace, three kills, five blocks); Sam Johnson (one ace, four kills); Christian Couch (one ace, 16 kills, three blocks); and Kajus Derby (one kill, four blocks) led Bel Air.
Patterson Mill 3, Harford Tech 2
The Huskies and Cobras split four back-and-forth games before the Huskies took the final set, 15-13.
Will Pape and Cole Burkhardt, with 10 and nine service points, respectively, added two and three aces, seven kills each and four blocks with four digs.
Adam Lingelbach contributed another 10 service points, one ace, four kills and four blocks.
Loyola 3, John Carroll 0
The Patriots (10-7) fell on the road to the Dons in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play on Monday.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-13 and 25-21.
Gilman 3, John Carroll 0
The Patriots were also swept by the host Greyhounds in MIAA A Conference play on Friday.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-14.