Harford Christian boys soccer blanks Joppatowne, 7-0

Harford Christian got two goals each from senior Dan Giro and sophomore Ben Coomes on Thursday as the Eagles (2-1) blanked host Joppatowne, 7-0, in non-league boys soccer action. It was the season opener for the Mariners.
The Eagles got started early with Giro netting his first goal with 32:09 left in the opening half. Teammate Jason Arnold ran the ball deep into the Joppatowne end before Giro sent a shot past Mariners keeper Joshua Steinmiller.
Harford Christian had numerous other chances, but Steinmiller was busy keeping a number out of the goal, while other shots were near misses.
That changed with 10:04 left in the half. Arnold scored with an assist from Timmy Williams and the Eagles added three more goals to close out the half and create a 5-0 lead.
Coomes netted his first goal with an assist from Jeff Widman on a corner kick and, just 15 seconds later, Josh Olinger scored his lone goal with assist from Arnold.
Giro’s second goal, a blast from 30 yards out, closed the first half scoring with 3:10 to play.
The Eagles added two more in the second half and coach Wes Peters was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We’re still figuring each other out and I thought, late in that second half, we really started to click and started to work together, possess the ball and string together a couple more passes,” Peters said. “I felt like we were in control of the game. I was able use my full bench today, which is always a good thing.”
The Eagles’ second half goals came on opposite ends of the clock. The first, Coomes’ second goal, came just 55 seconds into the half. Josh Williams delivered the cross and Coomes provided the most eye-pleasing of the team’s seven goals.
“I’m pretty sure it’s called a scorpion kick,” Coomes explained. “Basically the cross was behind me, I just stuck my heel up, it went over my head, over the goalie’s head and into the corner.”
Coomes says he’s never scored a goal like that before, and in fact, he’d never tried. “Never in my life,” he said about a previous attempt. “I thought I would probably look stupid if I attempted it.”
The goal gave Harford Christian a 6-0 lead and the final goal wasn’t scored until there was just over five minutes left.
Peyton Heiss, who played goalie without a save for the Eagles for all but 20 minutes, tallied the goal. Elliot Cox added the assist.
Mariners goalie Steinmiller finished a busy day with 20 saves.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of work to do here, but honestly, I’ve seen a lot of growth in them since preseason,” Mariners coach Cameron Schnaak said. “As long as they stay focused, keep working toward it and keep their confidence up and having a good head, I think we’ll be fine the rest of the season.”