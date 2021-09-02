Harford County high school boys soccer teams ready to play

Outlook: “We have a younger group overall with a good blend of upper class experience and really promising talent at the sophomore level. We are expecting to start seven sophomores for this upcoming campaign,” coach Fendryk said. Last year the Patriots went 1-2 in the short restart before the plug was pulled. The win came against Loyola to open up and then there were losses to Curley and Mt. St. Joe. Eric Schultz will be the senior captain playing at center back, along with junior Ryan Skandalis in the central midfield. “We will be relying on the both of them to provide guidance and direction for our group,” Fendryk said. “I will say that this is the most talented team we’ve fielded at John Carroll in the 12 years that I have been the head coach. I’m really looking forward to see what these boys can do in what’s arguably the best high school soccer conference in the nation.”