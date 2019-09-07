Bel Air, CMW open boys soccer season with wins

The boys high school soccer season opened Friday with C. Milton Wright and Bel Air both picking up wins.
Bel Air beat visiting Patapsco, 4-1. Game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Goals were scored by Nick Feinour, George Beeker, Andrew Argentieri and Stefano Mehani.
Adding assists were Tyler Albright, Mehani and Josh Sellars.
Ben Cook had four saves in goal for Bel Air.
Mustangs open with win
CMW defeated host Perry Hall, 2-1, after leading 2-0 at half.
Ryan Roszko and Austin McCafferty netted a goal apiece for the Mustangs, while Paul Rose and Anthony Cecchini added assists.
Zach Eichelberger scored Perry Hall’s lone goal by penalty kick.
Roszko’s goal came in the first 10 minutes from the right back line of the box to the far post.
CMW added a second goal late in the half when Cecchini challenged the Perry Hall center back and the goalie GK for a ball and a little confusion led the ball to find McCafferty for a tap in.
CMW keeper Zach Hetrick finished with four saves, including a huge save in the final two minutes against Eichelberger.
Other scores
North Harford opened at Hereford and lost, 3-0, and Harford Tech blanked host Havre de Grace, 7-0.