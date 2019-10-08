For one half of Monday’s UCBAC Chesapeake Division boys soccer game at Bel Air, the Patterson Mill Huskies were at least equal to the host Bobcats.
The second half, however, particularly a three-plus minute span, was a different story. The Bobcats scored three goals in that span and went on to add two more in a 5-0 win. The Bobcats (5-0) crept closer to the division title. Patterson Mill slipped to 1-4 in division play.
“I felt Patterson Mill did a great job in the first half at not letting us establish any type of rhythm, they played with high energy and effort.and disrupted us at every turn,” Bobcats coach Dominic Rose said. “We felt if we could withstand their early energy, we would eventually overwhelm them in the second half. 10 minutes into the second half we scored the first of three goals in three minutes. We were connecting our passes and kept them chasing us the entire second half.”
Josh Sellers broke the ice with the Bobcats first goal with 29:10 left in the second half. The Bobcats had limited really good scoring chances prior to the goal, but Sellers was finally able to break through.
Less than two minutes later the Bobcats doubled the lead. Andrew Argentieri brought the ball down the right side and then crossed it into the box. Will Jackson handled the ball and quickly relayed it toward the middle of the box where Tyler Albright sent a low shot into the net.
The three-goal run finished with 25:33 to play. Jackson took a nice heel pass from Sellers and knocked it past Huskies goalie Ian Sauer for the 3-0 lead.
Despite a delay of 15 minutes, the Bobcats were back in business with 10:01 left. Emre Sipos brought the ball from the right, into the box, where he slipped a pass to Argentieri, who calmly kicked it into the goal.
The Bobcats close the scoring with 2:16 remaining. The ball was in front of the Huskies goal when Will Burrows used a bicycle kick to fire a shot off the cross bar. Jackson easily controlled the carom and finished off the scoring with his second goal.
Patterson Mill’s best scoring chances came in the first half (2) and early in the second, but Bel Air goalie Ben Cook was solid in posting his sixth shutout. He finished with two saves.
Sauer had six saves for the Huskies.
Bel Air also beat visiting Aberdeen, 4-1, Thursday in division play.
Bel Air led at the half, 2-0.
Assists for Bel Air scored by Sipos, Jackson, George Beeker and Brett Kirsch. Assists for Argentieri, Beeker and Matt Weaver.
Ryan Soughoy scored the lone Aberdeen goal.
Cook recorded one save for the win in goal for Bel Air and Aberdeen keeper Steven Sparks made 12 saves.
Huskies beat Cougars
Patterson Mill beat visiting Fallston, 5-2, Thursday in a Chesapeake game played at Aberdeen.
The Huskies, who scored three goals in the first four minutes, were led by Travis Karwatka, who had two goals and an assist. Cameron Dawson, Christian Shertzer and Dylan Gough also had goals. Assists were earned by Ethan Shultz, Thomas Niblock, Jake Bechtel and Dylan Gough.
Chase Adamiak and Brendon Mudd (first of season) scored goals for the Cougars. Will Mayo added an assist.
The Huskies played two goalies with Ryan Frankis making five saves and Sauer adding six. Cougars goalie Cason Donahue made seven saves.
Indians top Warriors
Havre de Grace dropped a Susquehanna Division game to visiting North East, 3-1, Thursday.
Lev Logan scored the Havre de Grace goal.
Hawks blank Elks
North Harford won 4-0 at Elkton Thursday in non-division play.
Cameron LaPlante, Frank Kemajou and Eli Martinelli (2) provided the scoring.
North Harford goalie Mill Heinze made one save.