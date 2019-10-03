The Joppatowne boys soccer team scored three unanswered, second half goals Wednesday en route to an 5-3 win over host Havre de Grace in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
The Mariners jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half on Sean Paeger’s first of two goals. Paeger took a feed from Emmanuel Atanga and blasted the ball past Warriors keeper Keegan Cruzs. The goal came after a series of near misses from the Joppatowne offense.
Havre de Grace also had its share of near misses, but with a little more than 16 minutes to play in the half, Shawn Fohdame slipped past the Mariners defense and calmly beat goalie Joshua Steinmiller to knot the score at 1-1.
Less than a minute later, Ethan French made a run right to the goal for a 2-1 Warriors lead.
Joppatowne, though, pulled back even with just under 10 minutes left in the half. David Czeigbo knocked in a pass from Paeger to tie the game 2-2.
Paeger then had a strong chance to push the Mariners back ahead with 5:30 to play in the half, but Warriors keeper Cruzs (six saves) made a lunging save to keep the game tied at the half.
Just 1:20 out of the break, Havre de Grace snuck ahead again on a second goal by French. The senior midfielder made a run down the left side and into the box before placing the ball into the net.
“See, we’ve been working all week on this, staying separated, going back and forth across the field and they took the game plan that we worked on and for the first time, put it into work,” Mariners coach Scott Sands said. “At halftime, they all said the same thing, ‘we got plenty of space coach’ um, that’s because you’re staying spread out."
Therefore, the Warriors lead was shortlived. Paeger’s second goal, assisted by Atanga, retied the game at 3 just five minutes later.
The Mariners then added a pair of goals, nine minutes apart, to pull away for the win. The first came with 18:30 to play. Inimuyiwa Muyiwa collected the ball near sideline and near midfield. Muyiwa dribbled twice, then sent the ball forward to Paegar.
Paeger dribbled forward and then sent the ball across to the middle, where Atanga controlled it and then drilled it past Cruzs for the go-ahead goal.
Muyiwa closed the scoring with 9:38 left, getting a clean shot from 18 yards out on a loose ball.
In the Joppatowne goal, Steinmiller and James Van Horn combined for seven saves.
The game was much different than the previous meeting between the two, played a couple of weeks ago. The teams combined for 15 goals in an 8-7 Warriors win. The game was uncontrolled and physical and led to a fight and three red cards.
“They’re learning, you learn something every game and the sportsmanship was the most important thing for today’s game,” Warriors coach Jeff Berthney said. “That was our main goal, sportsmanship, integrity and coming to show up and they showed up.”
Mustangs beat Cougars
C. Milton Wright beat visiting Fallston, 1-0, in Chesapeake Division play Tuesday.
Ethan Dolezal tallied the game’s lone goal, heading the ball in off an Pierce Lloyd assist.
Mustangs goalie Zach Hetrick made two saves and Fallston keeper Cason Donahue had five saves.
Hawks beat Huskies
North Harford needed double overtime to get past host Patterson Mill, winning, 2-1, in Chesapeake action played in Havre de Grace.
The Huskies led 1-0 at the half on Christian Shertzer’s goal, assisted by Dillon Gough.
North Harford tied the game on Eli Martinelli’s unassisted goal and won in OT on another unassisted goal from Frank Kenajiu.
Hawks goaiie Mill Heinze made 12 saves, while Huskies keeper Ian Sauer made 11 saves.
Bobcats beat Cobras
Bel Air was also winner in Chesapeake play, blanking host Harford Tech, 2-0, Tuesday.
Emre Sipos and George Beeker scored a goal apiece for the Bobcats with Dan Tridone assisting on both.
Bobcats goalie Ben Cook had two saves en route to his fifth consecutive shutout.
Bel Air led at the half, 1-0.
Rams beat Warriors
Havre de Grace went to double overtime at Edgewood on Tuesday, only to lose, 5-4, in Susquehanna play.
The Warriors led the game 3-1 at half, but were outscored by the same margin in the second half.
French and Fohdame accounted for Havre de Grace scoring with two goals each.
Maxwell Bonner scored three times for Edgewood and single goals were scored by Matthew Oliver and James Mensah, Jr.
Warriors keeper Cruzs had 14 saves.