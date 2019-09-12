North Harford boys soccer blanks Havre de Grace, 4-0, before lightning takes over

Despite playing just five minutes into the second half Wednesday night, North Harford scored four times and defeated host Havre de Grace, 4-0.
The game was halted due to lightning.
Mason Manzo scored twice for the Hawks, while Dylan Jablon and Henry Mejia netted a goal apiece.
Elijah Martinelli added an assist for the Hawks (4-1) who led at halftime, 4-0.
Eagles beat Tigers
The Aberdeen boys soccer team won its second straight game Tuesday, beating visiting Rising Sun, 6-2.
Kodjo Mathieu Gaklo poured in four goals to lead the scoring, while Ryan Soughoy and Nathen Anthony added a goal apiece.
Soughoy also had two assists with additional assists credited to Gaklo, Ryan Dunning and Christopher Pappas.
Aberdeen goalie Steven Sparks made nine saves. The Eagles led at half, 2-1.
Mustangs tie Curley
C. Milton Wright battled visiting Curley for 100 minutes Tuesday and neither team could score, finishing in a 0-0 tie.
Mustangs goalie Zach Hetrick made four saves.
Cougars win in OT
Fallston also wens to extra time Tuesday to win, beating host Manchester Valley, 3-2 in 2 OT periods.
Will Mayo knocked in the match winner with five minutes remaining in the second OT. Chase Adamiak and Drew Menges also scored goals for the Cougars and Cason Donahue added an assist.
Donahue, the Cougars goalie, made nine saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.