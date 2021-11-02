Six Harford County boys soccer teams advance in region playoffs | ROUNDUP

Six Harford County boys high school soccer teams will play for region titles Tuesday after winning semifinal games Saturday and Monday.
Three region finals, in three classifications, will all be played locally among the Harford teams.
Fallston 4, Havre de Grace 0
The Cougars (10-4-1) defeated the host Warriors (8-2) in 1A South, Region I action Monday.
Devin Reddel scored twice, while Ethan Salsa and Christian Worthington added one goal each. Mike Estremsky and Luke Tarrant added assists.
Cason Donahue (three saves), Dylan Kries (three saves) and Chidi Okoro (no saves) shared time in net for the Cougars.
Fallston will play at Patterson Mill for the title Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Patterson Mill 12, Joppatowne 0
The Huskies (11-0-2) advanced and stayed unbeaten with the win over the visiting Mariners (0-8) in 1A South, Region I action Monday.
Vinnie Wysong led the Huskies with six goals, while Everett Young had three. Josh Garcia, Dillon Gough and JP Pickard added a goal each.
Gough added four assists and Walker Milstead had two. Mason Gravitte, Trent Stupalski, Pickard and Preston Speight also had assists.
Huskies goalies Ian Sauer and Matt Bechtel had one save each.
North Harford 4, North East 1
The Hawks (9-7) won on the road, beating the host Indians in a 2A East, Region I semifinal Monday.
Jamael Holmes (2), Luke Mejia and Javier Mejia scored goals, while Javier Mejia (2) and Luke Mejia also had assists.
The Hawks led 2-1 at half. North Harford will play at Harford Tech for the title.
Harford Tech 3, Rising Sun 1
The Cobras (8-6) advanced Saturday in 2A East, Region I with a win over the visiting Tigers.
C. Milton Wright 12, Kenwood 0
Then Mustangs (8-3-1) rolled past the visiting Blue Birds in Saturday’s 3A North, Region II semifinal.
Connor Lesniewski (2), Matt Luk (2), Ethan Bender (2), Bayne Landreth (2), Jonathan Klein, Adrian Gonzalez, Riley Feeney and Matt Wessel scored for the Mustangs.
Gonzalez (2), Caleb Carpenter (2), Luk (2), Jake Kegley, Drake Kongkraphun, Wessel and Nick Byers added assists.
Jake Adams, Carter Kinch and Ryan Kaye (one save) shared CMW goalie duties.
Francisco Torres (seven saves) and Braden Jones (5) played goalie for Kenwood.
CMW led at the half, 6-0. The Mustangs will host Bel Air at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the title.
Bel Air 1, Towson 0 (PK’s)
The Bobcats (8-2) defeated the host Generals, 6-5, in penalty kicks Saturday to win the 3A North, Region II semifinal.
The shootout lasted seven rounds and Bobcats goalie Ethan Crosby made saves on two PK’s, including the last shot, for the win.