Harford boys soccer teams set to begin region playoffs

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association conducted its region playoff draw Monday, placing all participating Harford County schools — along with Perryville from Cecil County — in championship brackets.
Most teams have byes into Friday’s semifinal round. Unless noted, game times are yet to be determined.
In Class 1A East, Region II, Perryville (5-6) will host St. Michael’s on Friday.
In 1A South, Region I, Joppatowne (0-7) will play at Patterson Mill (10-0-2) and Fallston (9-4-1) will play at Havre de Grace (8-1) Friday.
In 2A East, Region I, North Harford (7-7) will host Elkton (1-10) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal. Rising Sun (7-5) will visit Harford Tech (7-6) Friday.
In 3A North, Region II, Bel Air (6-2) will host Aberdeen (2-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal and C. Milton Wright (7-3-1) will host Kenwood (6-3) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
John Carroll 5, Loyola 2
The host Patriots (10-4-2) started with first-half goals by Cam Tolson and Josh Petty, opening up a 2-0 lead. The Dons pulled a goal back with four minutes left to play in the first half to make it 2-1.
The Patriots added three more goals, two from Eric Schultz, and one from Ian Wagner, to open a 5-1 lead.
The Dons added their second goal with four minutes to play.
Fallston 2, Francis Scott Key 2
The Cougars closed the regular season with a draw against the host Eagles.