Boys lacrosse coaching changes has Pat Mull leaving Aberdeen for Fallston and Matt Ryan taking over Eagles program

The high school boys lacrosse season, like all other Spring sports, was limited to a couple of weeks of practice and maybe a scrimmage at best, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the weeks of no play, the carousel that brings about coaching change has found its way into the Harford County ranks.
Aberdeen head coach Patrick Mull, who has guided the Eagles the past six years, is heading to Fallston to take over the perennially tough Cougars program.
Mull, whose Aberdeen team won the UCBAC Susquehanna Division title in 2019, is a 2009 graduate of Fallston High School and he’s leaving the Eagles program in the strong and capable hands of assistant coach Matt Ryan.
“The fact that Matt was here, still, and willing and more than capable of carrying it forward, kind of gave me the proverbial courage to make this jump,” Mull said. “I spoke with Tim Lindecamp (Athletic Director) and Mike Quigg (Principal) and if they weren’t supportive of this, I wouldn’t have really considered it.”
Mull will continue to teach social studies at Aberdeen, while coaching at Fallston.
At Aberdeen, though, Mull and his assistants have made progress with the boys lacrosse program. “I think between Matt and myself and my dad [Steve Mull] obviously helped out, Kyle Lacey with JV. We’ve had a lot of good coaches for the past six years here, but it’s tough to keep good people, because the hours are just not conducive to people that aren’t into the teaching profession,” Mull said. “Being able to find the right people is stuff and I think we did a good job of that and that’s what made my job very easy. Not to mention, we just had awesome kids year in, year out and that was really the driving force behind our success the last couple years in particular.”
The 2019 UCBAC Susquehanna Division championship was proof.
“As far as I know, this was the first championship of any kind that the lacrosse team has won,” Mull said. “Obviously, very proud of that, but I’ve always been one not looking for credit or anything. The kids are the ones that really drove that. The coaches job is just to put them in the right places and to send the right messages to them.”
Mull, though, couldn’t resist the chance to get back to his alma mater. Mull inquired about the position, vacated by the retiring Chuck Muir, and the job was offered by Christopher Hoover, the Athletic Director at Fallston, which Mull accepted.
“At that point, there was a lot of things going through my mind. Spent a lot of time and hard work building this up here at Aberdeen. I think we have a really good thing going here and I would never want to leave the kids high-and-dry,” Mull said.
At Fallston, Mull is stepping onto a very successful program. “Obviously it’s a winning culture there, has been for a long time. Winning over 20 county, 15 region and seven state titles, there definitely is some pressure to win, but I’m not gonna make that the number one priority,” he said. “I think the most important thing is just to kind of, one of the things I really want to accomplish here is, tie in all the different levels of the community and the program together.”
Mull says he’s got some ideas he’s been floating around. “Going to try to pursue the first couple of years, getting the alumni involved all the way back to teams from the early 80’s and late 70’s, doing some alumni events and get them tied in with the current players,” Mull said. “Make it feel like a family and also to really extend some outreach to the rec and club level. Kind of tie it all together and make it one cohesive team, rather than the rec, alumni and high school team as separate entities, rather they’re just one big family.”
Muir decided it was time to retire after more than two decades of coaching in the high school ranks. “After dedicating 23 years to Harford County High School sports, I felt it a good time to retire. I spent 10 years at Edgewood, nine years at Bel Air and four years at Fallston,” Muir said. “Plus eight years at Bel Air coaching girls soccer, highlighted by a state championship 19-0 undefeated season in 2016.”
Muir led the Cougars the past four years. “I had a great four years at Fallston, highlighted by our 11-2 playoff win over North Harford on an evening dedicated to my brother Bryan Muir on his recent death,” Muir said. “Fallston is in great hands with Pat Mull set to takeover the program.”
As for Ryan taking over at Aberdeen, the transition is fairly easy. Ryan has worked with Mull the past five years.
“I have to thank Tim Lindecamp for letting me be the man in charge and I can’t thank him enough for that and just thank Pat, me and Pat were a great team and he was nice enough to, a lot of times, involve me on most of the decisions regarding the team,” Ryan said. “I have an idea of what it’s like to run the program, obviously Pat did a lot of the behind the scenes stuff, but I’m just gonna continue to try to build on what we built within the last five years and just put my little spin on it.”
Ryan grew up on Long Island, NY, and played high school lacrosse at Massapequa High School. He spent a year at Manhattan College before transferring to Nassau Community College, where he was part of the NJCAA National Championship team in 2008.
Ryan, a a midfielder, also attended and played one year at New York Tech.
“From the past year, 2020, we lost 14 seniors and most of them for the most part were four-year, either starters or players on the varsity team. That will be a big hit, so we’ll be very young, but the young kids that we do have, there’s a good amount of talent coming back,” Ryan said. “Hopefully we can get the rec program started again and just help to build up the numbers so that we can get sticks in kids hands earlier than when they get to high school.”
Looking down the road a bit, Ryan has a plan. “I definitely want to compete, obviously within the county,” Ryan said. With winning the Susquehanna title in 2019 and with no season in 2020, Aberdeen plans to play in the Chesapeake Division in 2021.
“To be able to compete in that division and possibly stay in that position, but I’ll say if we don’t, definitely continue to be one of the top teams in the Susquehanna and maybe win that division again. Maybe 5-10 years down the road maybe compete for a sectional title. Maybe compete to where we can be one of the eight regional winners,” Ryan said.
Ryan will also work with the kids toward their respective futures. “Me and coach Mull, we made it, wasn’t just about lacrosse, it was more about character development and building up as people, so I want to continue to do that and make sure we develop them as young men and continue to help them grow in that sense,” Ryan said. “It’s cool to win championships, but I care about, more, how they are as a father and a husband down the road.”