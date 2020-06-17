Boys lacrosse coaching changes has Pat Mull leaving Aberdeen for Fallston and Matt Ryan taking over Eagles program

At Aberdeen, though, Mull and his assistants have made progress with the boys lacrosse program. “I think between Matt and myself and my dad [Steve Mull] obviously helped out, Kyle Lacey with JV. We’ve had a lot of good coaches for the past six years here, but it’s tough to keep good people, because the hours are just not conducive to people that aren’t into the teaching profession,” Mull said. “Being able to find the right people is stuff and I think we did a good job of that and that’s what made my job very easy. Not to mention, we just had awesome kids year in, year out and that was really the driving force behind our success the last couple years in particular.”