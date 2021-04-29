Bellamy led Warriors beat Patterson Mill in boys lacrosse

Former Patterson Mill boys lacrosse coach Jason Bellamy met his old team Wednesday as coach of the Havre de Grace Warriors.
The two teams met in Havre de Grace and it was Bellamy’s Warriors who picked up the win, 13-10, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
The Huskies (1-4) led at the half, 6-5.
Mikey Sweigart poured in six goals to lead the Warriors (2-2), while Reagan Dent and Jarred Meehan each added two goals.
Others with a goal each were Cole Bravo, Carson Holloway and Wyatt Molyneux.
Sweigart, Meehan and Dent also had assists.
Preston Weinberg’s three goals paced Patterson Mill, while Kevin Shao, Andrew Pape and Jake Matson added two goals apiece. Cole Figurelle added one.
Pape had three assists, while Josh Shores and Fletcher Steinkraus had one apiece.
Havre de Grace goalie Liam Whitehead made 11 saves, while Huskies goalie Ethan Kroll made 12.
Hawks drop Bobcats
North Harford (4-2) beat visiting Bel Air (2-1), 14-4, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Matt Biedermann and Derek Caiazzo scored three goals each to pace the Hawks scoring.
Owen Smith and Dylan Jablon added two goals apiece, while other Hawks with a goal each were Wyatt Ralph, Michael Rote, Lucas Sexton and Andrew Gainey.
Rote added two assists, while Jablon and Smith had one assist each.
The Hawks played two goalies with Evan Erhart making two saves and Ryan Tracy adding one save.
Cobras top Tigers
Harford Tech improved to 5-1 Wednesday with its 8-5 UCBAC win over visiting Rising Sun (3-2).
Sophomore Drew Wozar led the winners with four goals and an assist. Others contributing to the win were Eric Smith, two assists, six ground balls, 86% face-off wins; Nick Crone, one goal, one assist; and Jake Arcilesi, six ground balls and four take-aways.
Tech goalie Garrett Bernard made 11 saves.
Indians beat Mariners
Joppatowne (0-4) lost at North East (3-4), 13-1, Wednesday in UCBAC play.
Senior Cole Provini scored the lone goal for the Mariners. Joshua Steinmiller, a sophomore goalie, stood tall in the cage with 17 saves.