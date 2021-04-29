xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bellamy led Warriors beat Patterson Mill in boys lacrosse

By
The Aegis
Apr 29, 2021 12:38 PM
Former Patterson Mill boys lacrosse coach Jason Bellamy led a havre de Grace team to victory over his former team on Wednesday.
Former Patterson Mill boys lacrosse coach Jason Bellamy led a havre de Grace team to victory over his former team on Wednesday. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF/Patuxent Homestead)

Former Patterson Mill boys lacrosse coach Jason Bellamy met his old team Wednesday as coach of the Havre de Grace Warriors.

The two teams met in Havre de Grace and it was Bellamy’s Warriors who picked up the win, 13-10, in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

Advertisement

The Huskies (1-4) led at the half, 6-5.

Mikey Sweigart poured in six goals to lead the Warriors (2-2), while Reagan Dent and Jarred Meehan each added two goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Others with a goal each were Cole Bravo, Carson Holloway and Wyatt Molyneux.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County wants to expand affordable housing. Advocates say they still face significant obstacles.

Sweigart, Meehan and Dent also had assists.

Preston Weinberg’s three goals paced Patterson Mill, while Kevin Shao, Andrew Pape and Jake Matson added two goals apiece. Cole Figurelle added one.

Pape had three assists, while Josh Shores and Fletcher Steinkraus had one apiece.

Advertisement

Havre de Grace goalie Liam Whitehead made 11 saves, while Huskies goalie Ethan Kroll made 12.

Hawks drop Bobcats

North Harford (4-2) beat visiting Bel Air (2-1), 14-4, Wednesday in UCBAC play.

[More Maryland news] Judge dismisses all charges against truck driver in 2019 Harford County crash that killed Andrew Klein, child

Matt Biedermann and Derek Caiazzo scored three goals each to pace the Hawks scoring.

Owen Smith and Dylan Jablon added two goals apiece, while other Hawks with a goal each were Wyatt Ralph, Michael Rote, Lucas Sexton and Andrew Gainey.

Rote added two assists, while Jablon and Smith had one assist each.

The Hawks played two goalies with Evan Erhart making two saves and Ryan Tracy adding one save.

Cobras top Tigers

Harford Tech improved to 5-1 Wednesday with its 8-5 UCBAC win over visiting Rising Sun (3-2).

[More Maryland news] Howard County high school spring football 2021 statistical leaders

Sophomore Drew Wozar led the winners with four goals and an assist. Others contributing to the win were Eric Smith, two assists, six ground balls, 86% face-off wins; Nick Crone, one goal, one assist; and Jake Arcilesi, six ground balls and four take-aways.

Tech goalie Garrett Bernard made 11 saves.

Indians beat Mariners

Joppatowne (0-4) lost at North East (3-4), 13-1, Wednesday in UCBAC play.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Senior Cole Provini scored the lone goal for the Mariners. Joshua Steinmiller, a sophomore goalie, stood tall in the cage with 17 saves.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest The Aegis Sports

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement