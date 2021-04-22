(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford North Harford vs. HDG boys lacrosse | PHOTOS Apr 21, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement North Harford beats Havre de Grace in Wednesday's boy's lacrosse match-up in Havre de Grace. Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Derek Caiazzo turns and fires a shot on the Havre de Grace goal as defender Eli Teefy moves in during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Owen Smith tries a behind the back shot on the Havre de Grace goal during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Derek Caiazzo fires a shot on the Havre de Grace goal as he takes a hit from Havre de Grace's Carson Holloway during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Owen Smith, left, celebrates a goal by teammate Josh Etzel during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Andrew Gainey collides with Havre de Grace's Jarred Meehan as he brings the ball up the field during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Michael Rote drives to the goal as Havre de Grace defender Eli Teefy moves in for the check during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Dylan Jablon takes the check from Havre de Grace's Braden Emerson as he moves the ball up the field during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Dylan Jablon takes the check from Havre de Grace's Braden Emerson as he moves the ball up the field during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Boys lacrosse North Harford vs Havre de Grace North Harford's Matthew Biedermann turns on the speed as he moves the ball up the field during the game Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement