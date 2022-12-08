John Carroll boys basketball turns up the pressure, beats Boys’ Latin, 92-74, in MIAA A Conference opener

John Carroll's Aidan Able, right, and Boys' Latin's Jake Stout watch as Able's 3-point shot heads to the basket during Wednesday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll opened its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball schedule Wednesday with a 92-74 win over visiting Boys’ Latin.

The Patriots (3-2 overall, 1-0 MIAA) outscored the Lakers (2-5, 0-1), 22-12, in the second quarter to pull away and the visitors were never able to catch back up in the A Conference opener.

John Carroll’s constant pressure all over the court was the difference.

“We really want to make the other team play uncomfortable, we want them to play at our pace,” freshman Aidan Able said.

That pace is a fast, in-your-face style that started to show its worth in the second quarter.

The Lakers had two blocked shots in the opening minutes, but still fell behind 8-2. Patriots senior co-captain Miles Smith scored seven first-quarter points to push his team ahead, 20-14.

“We just want to play fast, play our tempo and just play our game,” Smith said. “Speed the game up and play at our pace.”

Noah Miller scored 11 points, all in the second quarter. Miller made consecutive 3-point shots and another from Rex Romain (13 points) pushed the Patriots to a 30-18 lead midway through the quarter.

The lead reached 14, 32-18, but the Lakers battled back. Three-point baskets from TJ Turner and Wilson Ritter pulled the Lakers back within 10, but the Patriots closed the half with six straight points. The final three came on Miller’s third 3-pointer of the quarter.

In the third quarter, the Lakers made four 3-point baskets. CJ Jackson (13 points) made two and the Lakers trimmed the lead back to 52-44.

John Carroll, though, also made four 3-pointers, three from Able.

“I feel like first quarter, I was just kind of thinking a lot and I feel like third and fourth quarter I got in my head,” Able said. “My teammates found me, I got open shots and I just felt good about it.”

Able led the Patriots with 21 points, 19 coming in the second half.

The Patriots’ lead was 52-40 through three quarters, but with a 10-3 spurt to open the fourth, the lead ballooned to its largest, 72-53.

Boys’ Latin again battle back on the shooting of Jake Stout. Stout scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the final quarter. His night included a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

The Lakers’ final charge got the deficit down to single digits, but John Carroll answered quickly and loudly. Able made a 3 and Jeannot Basima added a layup for an 87-73 lead with 1:30 left.

“We’re just there for each other, just trying to find the open man,” Basima said. “When they made that run, we’re not worried about them, we’re just worried about us.”

The five-point run put an end to the Lakers’ comeback attempt. Theartis Battle added nine points for the Patriots, while Ghavyne Saint Pierre netted 12 for the Lakers.

“We’re just scratching the surface, these guys know it. Offensively, we have a chance to be really good when we start to really click,” Patriots coach Seth Goldberg said. “We’re playing defensively way beyond where I’d thought we be and offensively, we’re just starting. The next month or so, you’ll see us really progress.”