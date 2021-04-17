Havre de Grace boys lacrosse team gets win for first time in nearly two years

A year and a few weeks later than expected, the Havre de Grace boys lacrosse team played its first game Friday and the Warriors came up 18-6 winners over visiting Aberdeen in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Also picking up wins Friday were Bel Air and Harford Tech.
In Havre de Grace the Warriors (1-0) had the game under control rather early and led 14-3 at half.
Junior Reagan Dent scored seven goals to lead the scoring, while Michael Sweigart scored four and Mitchell Villareal tallied three. Jarred Meehan added a pair of goals and single goals were scored by Carson Holloway and Alec Whipkey
Sweigart also had five assists and Villareal contributed four. Meehan added three assists, while Dent and Tyler Vandarwarka had two each and Wyatt Molyneux had one.
Leading Aberdeen (0-3), Max Williams scored three goals. Caden Allen, Steven Sparks and Lucas Podowski each scored one goal.
Williams and Nathan Flatau had assists.
Freshman goalie TC Hinton made five saves for Havre de Grace and fellow freshman Liam Whitehead came on to add one save.
In the Aberdeen goal, Phillip Newcomer made eight saves.
Other Friday scores
Bel Air (1-0) also saw its first action of the 2021 season Friday and the Bobcats defeated visiting Patterson Mill, 8-7, in UCBAC play.
Jackson Casper and Jaxon Jankowiak scored three goals each to pace the Bobcats scoring. Jacob Sin and Dylan Foughty added a goal apiece.
Casper also had three assists and Jankowiak added two. Sin also had two assists and Foughty added one.
Bel Air keeper Braden Edwards finished with 16 saves.
In the loss, Andrew Pape and Preston Weinberg scored two goals apiece to pace the Huskies (0-2) efforts.
Huskies goalie Ethan Kroll made 12 saves.
Harford Tech (3-0) remained unbeaten with a 14-0 UCBAC win at Elkton (0-2).