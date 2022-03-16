Harford boys high school lacrosse teams readying themselves for 2022 season

Season outlook: “We enter the 2022 season with a strong senior class that we anticipate will lead our program to a higher level of competitive consistency in the MIAA “A” Division. Our program has grown dramatically over the last year, and we feel we are making gains in terms of depth and player development,” coach Reynolds said. The Patriots return a talented 2022 class with eight college commitments. Expect an offense predicated on ball movement and motion and the defense will be anchored by senior goalie Alex Stewart and senior defenseman Nick Ciampaglio. “As a program our biggest goal is to finish. We competed at a higher level in 2021, but we failed to finish several opportunities. As we continue the process of building a competitive MIAA “A” program, we feel 2022 is our year to finish and take the next step in what is a bright future for Patriot’s lacrosse,” Reynolds said.