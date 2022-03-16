Harford boys high school lacrosse teams readying themselves for 2022 season

Back for a full season for the first time in two years, area boys high school lacrosse teams are hard at work, preparing for the 2022 season. Fallston, the defending Class 1A state champions, lead area teams.
See team info below.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Josh Jackson (first year)
2021 record: 1-10
Top returning players: Caden Allen, Hosanna Nkurunziza, Steven Sparks, Baydon Pusey, Moustapha Bah, Philip Newcomer
Key new players: Christian Mercado, Chace Allen, John Okoubgo
Season outlook: “This season will be a grow year for our program. I am honored to be part of this administration. We have a young team with core freshman and juniors and I have really high expectations out of our senior class,” coach Jackson said. “With our offense led by Caden Allen and Hosanna Nkurunziza and our defense led by Moustapha Bah and Baydon Pusey, these Eagles are eager to learn and ready to display what they retained on the field. We’re ready for the season and wish everyone good luck.”
Bel Air
Head coach: Doug Testerman (sixth year)
2021 record: 5-7
Top returning players: Grady Mumm, Sr., Goalie; James Woodford, Sr., Defense; Jack Henry, Sr., Attack; Ashton Grewe, Sr., Defense; David Walker, Sr., Midfield; Connor Mace, Sr., Midfield; Connor Feehley Sr., Midfield; Wyatt Gessner, Jr., Defense; Dylan Foughty, Jr., Attack
Key new players: Tyler Davis, Jr., Midfield; Owen Conway, So., Defense; Christian Ackerboom, So., Defense; Devin Trzeciak, So., Attack
Season outlook: “We are excited to play a full season this year. Our team is looking to lean on a core group of seniors to lead a young but talented group,” coach Testerman said.
C. Milton Wright
Head coach: Andrew Gerard (25th year)
2021 record: 14-1
Top returning players: Blane Dail, Sr., Attack; Johnny Garst, Sr., Midfield; Tyler Mann, Sr., Goalie; Kevin Morse, Sr., Attack; Ben Fitzpatrick, Sr., Attack; Kyle Mattox, Sr., Defense; Brendan MacGillivary, Sr., Defense; Reid Stauffer, Sr., Midfield; Luke Beegle, Sr., Midfield
Key new players: N/A
Season outlook: “We lost some of the most prolific scorers we have ever had, so we continue to work at developing our offense in their absence. We were very young at defense last year, with the exception of the very solid play of our senior goalie. His presence is missed, but we return another very solid keeper, and our young defense is maturing into an effective unit,” coach Gerard said. “We will be tested by very competitive out of county matchups this season, which we hope will prepare us well for a successful in-county schedule and a deep run into the playoffs.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Stephen Ross (seventh year)
2021 record: 2-3
Top returning players: Jaiden Woodyard, Jr., Attack; Stephen Conley, Sr., Defense; Demetrius Davis, Jr. Goalie; Aaron Dykes, Jr. Defense
Key new players: Evan Hax, Jr., Attack; Antoine Jackson, Sr., Midfield; Matthew Chambers, Fr., Defense
Season outlook: “Our program is looking forward to this new season as we work on rebuilding the legacy of lacrosse at Edgewood High School. The team consists of athletic young men that range from several years of experience to first year players,” coach Ross said. “We have a great opportunity to build on the successes of last year with a full squad, a veteran coaching staff and a desire to succeed.”
Fallston
Head coach: Patrick Mull (second year)
2021 record: 11-1 (1A state champs)
Top returning players: Mike Estremsky, Sr., Midfield; Brendon Mudd, Sr., Midfield; Mark Smith, Sr., Defense; Luke Wolff, Sr., Midfield; Aiden Dixon, Jr., Midfield; Michael Carter, Jr., Defense; Lucas Hurlburt, Jr., Midfield; Quinn McLaughlin, Jr., Attack; Owen Karantonis, So., Defense; Jacob MacMillan, So., Attack
Key new players: Landon Mills, So., Goalie; Gage McKenna, So., Midfield; Chris King, So., Attack
Season outlook: “We are excited to get back onto the field this year and build upon the success of last year’s campaign. We graduated several key contributors to our state championship team from last season and will be looking to some guys to step up in their place,” coach Mull said. “Our schedule is a challenging one and we are looking forward to competing against some of the best programs our state has to offer.”
Harford Tech
Head coach: Rob Gaines
2021 record: N/A
Top returning players: N/A
Key new players: N/A
Season outlook: “We are really excited for the 2022 season and up for the challenge of competing in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division this year. We are a young team lead by our defense that features three juniors, all with potential to play at the next level,” coach Gaines said. ”Our offense this season will run through our attack and the expectation is that they both create plays and score goals to keep us in games. This season will certainly be challenging, but everyone is dialed in, working hard and having fun.”
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Jason Bellamy (third year)
2021 record: 4-8
Top returning players: Raegan Dent, Sr., Attack; Cole Bravo, So., Attack; Jarred Meehan, Sr., Midfield; Carson Holloway, Sr., Midfield; Wyatt Molyneux, So., Midfield; Alec Whipkey, So., Midfield; Gavin Zellman, So., Defense; Kyle Sullivan, So., Defense; Eli Teefy, So., Defense; Will Burley, Sr., Defense; TC Hinton, So., Goalie; Liam Whitehead, So., Goalie
Key new players: Jeremiah Rushik, Jr., Midfield; Keegan Ellis, Jr., Defense; Jacob Gillich, Jr., Defense; Chase Zellman, Fr., Attack; Cameron Grant, Fr., Defense
Season outlook: “Led by a small but talented group of seniors and a big group of sophomores that now have a year of varsity experience, we are excited to see what this group can achieve in 2022,” coach Bellamy said. “Their athletic abilities, lacrosse skills and lacrosse IQs have taken a step forward and we are hopeful that the growth year the younger guys experienced in 2021 provides the team a foundation for a successful season.”
John Carroll
Head coach: Don Reynolds (second year)
2021 record: 0-10 MIAA
Top returning players: Travis Smith, Sr., Midfield; Alex Mink,. Sr., Midfield; Logan Trombley, Sr., Midfield; Max Snellenburg, Sr., Midfield; Cam Carrigan, Sr., Midfield; Alex Stewart, Sr., Midfield; Nick Ciampaglio, Sr., Defense; Athan Barmer, Sr., Midfield; Frankie Smithmyer, Jr., Midfield; Josh Schrader, Jr., Defense; Bryce Riffle, Sr., Faceoff; Michael Cox, Jr., Faceoff
Key new players: Colin Thomson, So., Attack; Ryan Reynolds, So., Defense; Grier Martin, Jr., Defense
Season outlook: “We enter the 2022 season with a strong senior class that we anticipate will lead our program to a higher level of competitive consistency in the MIAA “A” Division. Our program has grown dramatically over the last year, and we feel we are making gains in terms of depth and player development,” coach Reynolds said. The Patriots return a talented 2022 class with eight college commitments. Expect an offense predicated on ball movement and motion and the defense will be anchored by senior goalie Alex Stewart and senior defenseman Nick Ciampaglio. “As a program our biggest goal is to finish. We competed at a higher level in 2021, but we failed to finish several opportunities. As we continue the process of building a competitive MIAA “A” program, we feel 2022 is our year to finish and take the next step in what is a bright future for Patriot’s lacrosse,” Reynolds said.
Joppatowne
Head coach: Steve McElroy (fifth year)
2021 record: 0-8
Top returning players: Josh Steinmiller, Jr., Goalie; Isaiah Negron, Jr., Midfield; Zach Strong, Sr., Defense; Deji Bamidele, Sr., Midfield; Wyatt Smith, Jr., Defense/Midfield; Lorenzo Howard, Jr., Attack; Ethan Sweeting, Jr., Attack
Key new players: Jake Steinmiller, Fr., Midfield; Victor Adeleke, Sr., Defense; Justin Craig, Fr., Midfield; Lucas Bruns, Jr., Midfield; Nik Webb, Jr., Defense
Season outlook: “Only seven players return from last year’s team, so six freshmen and the other new players will get lots of playing time,” coach McElroy said. “We’re looking to build on their energy and enthusiasm.”
North Harford
Head Coach: Rich Tabeling (eighth year)
2021 Record: 9-5
Top returning players: Noah Altenburg, Sr., Defense; Tony Dellarose, Sr., LS Midfield; Shane Borns, Sr., Midfield; Tim Dessecker, Sr., Defense; Ryan Tracy, Sr., Goalie; Jarrett Altenburg, Sr. Faceoff-Midfield; Andrew Gainey, Sr. Midfield; John Allred, Sr. Midfield; Mike Rote, Sr. Attack; Austin Arist, Sr. Attack; Evan Wagner, Sr., Attack; Owen Smith, Jr., Attack
Key new players: Dylan Allred, Sr., Midfield; Cruz Cespedes, Jr. Faceoff-Midfield; Brennan Leonard, Jr., LS Midfield; Micheal Allen, Jr., Attack; Kyle Hoy, Jr., Midfield; Mason Fried, Jr., Midfield; Ethan Jourdan, Jr., LS Midfield; Jackson Beresh, Jr., Midfield; Aiden Pistel, Jr., Defense
Season outlook: “We have a motivated group in 2022 and looking forward to seeing them get better and step up to fill the roles of the talented players who graduated in 2021,” coach Tabeling said. “We will continue to push our ‘Better Than Yesterday’ mindset in 2022.
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Matt Madsen (first year)
2021 record: 4-8
Top returning players: Ethan Kroll, Sr., Goalie; Will Pape, Sr., Defense; Nathan Karwatka, Sr., Defense; Caleb Duncan, Sr., SS Def. Midfield; Drew Pape, So., Midfield; Fletcher Steinkraus, Jr., Attack
Key new players: Naythan Wlodarczyk, So., LS Midfield; R.J. Wilhelm, Fr., Midfield
Season outlook: “We will rely heavily on our senior leadership this season as we look to improve on our 2021 record,” coach Madsen said. “Our defense will be our strength and we will look to improve on the offensive side of the field.”
Perryville
Head coach: Doug Savick (second year)
2021 record: 10-4
Top returning players: Evan Miller, Sr., Midfield; Jake Dimling, Sr., Midfield; Vinnie Muscella, Jr., Attack; Kurt Vaughn, Jr., LS Midfield; Michael Young, Jr., Midfield; Zack Clarke, Jr., Midfield; Daniel Hickling, So., Goalie
Key new players: N/A
Season outlook: “We intend to build upon the success of last season. We lost four seniors, including Ben Roberts, but the bulk of our strength comes from the team’s underclassmen,” coach Savick said. Evan Miller and Jake Dimling will lead their returning teammates, as well as, some up and coming new players joining us this season.”