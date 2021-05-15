Bel Air scores early in boys lacrosse win over Edgewood

Edgewood coach Steve Ross was upbeat about his team, regardless of the final numbers. “We’re playing an upper division team, first one we’ve played all year, and we’re playing with exactly the amount of people you need and they come, they’re excited, they just want to play lacrosse,” Ross said. “We got shut down earlier in the year and we lost a couple games that we would have been very competitive in and they are just overcoming adversity and its asking a lot for 15, 16 and 17 year-old kids to do that.”