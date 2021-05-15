Bel Air scores early in boys lacrosse win over Edgewood

Bel Air (3-5) scored five goals in the first five minutes Friday en route to an 15-1 win over visiting Edgewood (2-2) in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference boys lacrosse game.
The Rams played with the minimum 10 players the entire game.
Bobcats coach Doug Testerman was appreciative of the Edgewood efforts. “First, I got to give props to Edgewood, those guys, you know they only have 10, only enough to play and they played hard and they played in the heat in red jerseys and I’ve got to give them al the props in the world,” Testerman said. “And they are the nicest kids and quite honestly, they didn’t have to come out today, so props to them.”
Nine Bobcats found the scoring column, led by Jackson Casper’s four goals and three assists. Jack Henry, Jacob Sin (three assists) and Jaxon Jankowiak (two assists) also scored multiple goals with two each.
Other Bobcats scoring goals were Jake Magee, Vinny Defazio, Connor Mace, Colin Rocker and Tyler Ubelacker.
Seth Dunklee and Magee each added two assists and Mace had one.
The Bobcats closed the opening quarter with four more goals and a 9-0 lead. Five more goals in the second quarter led a to a 14-0 halftime lead and a running clock in the second half due to the 12-goal difference.
Bel Air added its final goal pretty quickly in the third quarter, before settling in and working on its passing and movement game throughout the rest of the half.
“Today was just about getting better as a team and individual, so we were focused on position specific stuff, working on our team schemes and everything individually getting better,” Testerman said. “Really, just kind of treating it as getting better about ourselves during a game.”
Edgewood coach Steve Ross was upbeat about his team, regardless of the final numbers. “We’re playing an upper division team, first one we’ve played all year, and we’re playing with exactly the amount of people you need and they come, they’re excited, they just want to play lacrosse,” Ross said. “We got shut down earlier in the year and we lost a couple games that we would have been very competitive in and they are just overcoming adversity and its asking a lot for 15, 16 and 17 year-old kids to do that.”
Two of those kids combined to get Edgewood on the scoreboard in the final quarter. Defenseman Travis Burton made a steal and he raced the ball toward the Bel Air goal. Burton, with his long stick, passed to Ayden Dykes, who shot the ball past Bel Air goalie Braden Edwards.
“We got a goal in there at the end of it, spirits are high, just looking forward to Tuesday now,” Ross said. Edgewood closes the season at Aberdeen on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
Bel Air goalie Edwards made three saves and Edgewood goalie Demetrius Davis had six saves.
Hawks beat Huskies
North Harford (7-4) knocked off visiting Patterson Mill (3-6), 12-5, Friday in UCBAC play.
The Hawks led the game at half, 6-4.
Owen Smith led the hawks scoring with four goals, while Derek Caiazzo scored three. Wyatt Ralph and Matthew Biedermann added two goals each and Nathan Priebe netted one goal.
Dylan Jablon had two assists for the Hawks, while others adding an assist each were Biedermann, Micheal Rote, Smith and Ralph.
Patterson Mill scoring was led by Fletcher Steinkraus and Preston Weinberg, with two goals each. Andrew Pape added one goal.
Patterson Mill assists were credited to Adam Shefcheck, Robby March and Pape.
Patterson Mill goalie Ethan Kroll had a busy night with 17 saves.
Mustangs beat Warriors
C. Milton Wright (10-0) stayed unbeaten Friday with its 22-10, UCBAC victory over visiting Havre de Grace (3-5).
Nick Domzalski poured in five goals to pace the Mustangs scoring and Brennan Lorence wasn’t far behind, adding four goals.
Quinnten Hatfield also scored four goals, while Blane Dail netted three and Reid Stauffer scored two.
Adding a goal apiece were Hudson Welsh, Kevin Morris, Brody Zumbano and Cody Mattox.
The Mustangs also had many assists with Domzalski leading the way with six. Brennan Lorence added four and Morris had three.
John Garst dished out two, while additional assists were credited to Dail, Hatfield, Kyle Mattox and Bryce Lorence.
Mikey Sweigart scored four goals to anchor the Warriors scoring. Reagan Dent added three goals and Wyatt Molyneux added two. Jarred Meehan, who had three assists, also netted one goal.
Dent added two assists and Sweigart had one.
CMW played two goalies with John Salsbury making seven saves and Tyler Mann adding nine saves.
CMW led at half, 9-5.
Eagles remain winless
Aberdeen (0-10) fell at Rising Sun (6-3), 16-5, Friday in UCBAC play.
Caden Allen (one assist) led Aberdeen scoring with three goals. Max Williams and Hosanna Nkurunziza added a goal each.
Nathan Flatau won 6-of-12 face-offs and he also scooped up four ground balls. Baydon Pusey added two ground balls.
Aberdeen goalie Phillip Newcomer made 10 saves.