Four Harford boys lacrosse teams advance with region semifinal playoff wins

By
The Aegis
Jun 10, 2021 9:32 AM

Four Harford County boys high school lacrosse teams advanced Wednesday in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s region tournament.

Havre de Grace and Fallston were both winners in Class 1A East, Region I semifinal play.

Havre de Grace (4-7) stunned host Harford Tech (8-2) for an 8-7 win. The Warriors led at halftime, 6-3.

Jarred Meehan scored three goals to lead the win, while Carson Holloway and Cole Bravo added two goals apiece. Wyatt Molyneux scored once for the Warriors.

Holloway, Bravo and Meehan also had assists.

Freshman goalie TC Hinton made eight saves for Havre de Grace. Tech stats were not provided.

Cougars beat Huskies

Fallston’s (9-1) win came over visiting Patterson Mill (4-8), 15-3. The Cougars led 5-1 at half.

Peter Buckler scored three goals to lead Fallston scoring, while Remy Harding, Mike Estremsky and Chris King added two goals each. Also scoring a goal apiece were Luke Wolff, Lucas Hurlburt, Brendon Mudd, Aiden Dixon, Mike Putkisto and Gage McKenna.

Buckler and Noah Richard had three assists each. Others with assists were Mike Carter, Brennan Steffes and Quinn McLaughlin.

Patterson Mill goals were scored by Fletcher Steinkraus, Drew Pape and Jacob Glendon.

Adding assists were Drew Pape, Ethan Kroll and Will Pape.

“Hard fought battle tonight against a tough opponent. Proud of how we fought and showed some composure as we battled through some difficult conditions today with the heat and the long layoff between games,” Cougars head coach Patrick Mull said. “Looking forward to playing again Friday with hopes of continuing our journey.”

The Cougars will host Havre de Grace in Friday’s region final.

Aiden Dixon won 17-of-18 face-offs for the Cougars and he also picked up a team-best 12 ground balls.

Cougars goalie Jack Emmett made 10 saves, while Patterson Mill’s Kroll had nine saves.

Bobcats beat Eagles

Bel Air (5-6) advanced in Class 3A North, Region II with an 8-3 win over visiting Aberdeen (1-11).

Ayden Shugart’s three goals and three assists led the scoring and Devin Trecziak added two. Single goal scorers were Tyler Davis, Colin Rocker and David Walker.

Rocker added three assists and Davis added one.

For Aberdeen, Max Williams scored two goals and Caden Allen added one. Jayden Braxton won 3-of-5 face-offs for the Eagles and Nathan Flatau added two ground balls.

The Bobcats played two goalies with Braden Edwards making five saves and Grady Mumm adding three.

Aberdeen keeper Phillip Newcomer registered 17 saves.

Bel Air will play at C. Milton Wright (11-0) in Friday’s region final.

Hawks advance

North Harford (9-4) also advanced in Class 2A East, Region I action, beating host Rising Sun (8-4), 11-9, after lengthy weather delay.

Stats were not kept.

The Hawks will play at Kent Island in Friday’s region final.

