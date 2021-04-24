xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Patterson Mill boys get first lacrosse win by beating Aberdeen

By
The Aegis
Apr 23, 2021 11:31 PM
Patterson Mill and C. Milton Wright were in the win column Friday.
Patterson Mill and C. Milton Wright were in the win column Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A boys high school lacrosse battle between two teams looking for a win took place Friday at Aberdeen where the Eagles hosted Patterson Mill.

The Huskies (1-2) got the best of the Eagles (0-5) in an 14-3 Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference win.

Advertisement

Patterson Mill led the game at halftime, 4–2.

Preston Weinberg led the Huskies scoring with five goals. Fletcher Steinkraus netted three goals and Jake Matson scored two for Huskies with multiple goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Max Williams, Hosanna Nkurunziza and Caden Allen provided the Aberdeen scoring.

[More Maryland news] Howard County Police charge Ellicott City woman with shooting her mother, who remains in critical condition

Patterson Mill goalie Ethan Kroll made 11 saves and Aberdeen keeper Phillip Newcomer had 12 saves.

Mustangs beat Hawks

C. Milton Wright (3-0) stayed unbeaten Friday with an 12-7 UCBAC win over host North Harford (2-2).

Blane Dail scored five goals to lead the winners, while Hudson Welsh and John Garst scored two goals apiece.

Advertisement

Quintenn Hatfield, Kevin Morris and Bryce Lorence each had one goal.

Wyatt Ralph led the Hawks with three goals, while single goal scorers were Mathew Biedermann, Dylan Jablon, Derek Caiazzo and John Allred.

[More Maryland news] 5-alarm blaze burns a dozen homes in Southwest Baltimore, fire department says

Nick Domzalski had six assists for CMW, while others with an assist were Evan Galant and Reid Stauffer.

Michael Rote had two assists for the Hawks.

CMW goalie John Salsbury made eight saves and Hawks goalie Evan Erheart had six saves.

CMW led at half, 7-3.

Other Friday score

In Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play, John Carroll (0-7) was beaten by visiting Loyola, 17-1.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement