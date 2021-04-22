North Harford overcomes slow start to beat Havre de Grace in boys lacrosse

The North Harford boys lacrosse team got off to a bit of a slow start Wednesday, but once the Hawks figured out how to capitalize on their dominance of possession, things sped up, most notably their scoring.
North Harford (2-1) fell behind host Havre de Grace (2-0), 2-0, but the Hawks outscored the Warriors (1-1), 18-5, the rest of the way and won the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game, 18-7.
Other winners Wednesday were C. Milton Wright, Harford Tech and Edgewood.
In Havre de Grace, the Hawks won 18 of 25 faceoffs, including the first four, but missed shots and lost possession saw the Warriors take advantage and score twice in the first four minutes. Reagan Dent, with assist from Mikey Sweigart, opened the scoring two minutes in.
Dent then assisted Mitchell Villareal 1:30 later for the quick 2-0 Warriors lead.
“One of the things we’ve been working on is the details of the game and you know, every part of our game we’ve got to tighten up things and I think today with ground balls, moving the ball down the field and just really being default aggressive on the whole field,” Hawks head coach Rich Tabeling said. “So, I thought our goalies played well and our defense just played disciplined.”
The Hawks, though, continued to win faceoffs and they figured out how to score. Dylan Jablon scored back-to-back goals with a pair of nice individual efforts to pull the Hawks even.
Derek Caiazzo put the Hawks ahead at the 3:02 mark with assist from Michael Rote.
Havre de Grace head coach Jason Bellamy called a timeout to slow the Hawks down and it seemed to work as Dent scored his second goal :30 out of the stoppage.
North Harford added the quarter’s final goal with Owen Smith (six goals) bouncing a shot past Warriors goalie TC Hinton in the final minute.
The Hawks then started to pull away with six unanswered goals in the second quarter. Five were scored in the first 6:30 of the quarter.
Caiazzo (four goals) scored the first and last goals in the run, while Smith added two as well. Matthew Biedermann and Wyatt Ralph also scored.
“I think that today we just came together as team, we all worked together, we had positive attitudes through the whole game and we just did what we’ve been practicing and we actually executed well today,” Caiazzo said. “We played our hardest and we’re on that warpath.”
Jared Meehan scored the lone second quarter Havre de Grace goal.
The Hawks continued to roll in quarter three. Two more goals from Smith, with assists from Rote and Ralph, respectively, and Caiazzo’s last pushed the Hawks lead to 13-4 midway through the quarter.
Sweigart stopped the run with his first goal, but Jablon needed just 10 seconds to add to the Hawks lead.
Dent added his third goal for the Warriors, but North Harford ended the quarter with three straight. Smith added his sixth and Josh Etzel, with a long stick, netted his first of two. Ralph added is second to end the quarter.
Both teams scored one goal each in the final quarter. Etzel, with a short stick, did the honors for North Harford and Sweigart added his second for the Warriors.
“They’re athletic, they’re quick, they’re strong and they beat us to ground balls and they got the best of us today on both ends of the field,” Warriors head coach Jason Bellamy said. “We’ve got a long way to go, we got a lot of work to do, but I really like the group of guys. We just have to learn to stay patient.”
The Warriors have nine freshman and four started and played throughout.
Evan Erheart played one half in goal for the Hawks, making one save and Ryan Tracy added nine saves in the second half.
Warriors goalie Hinton made 11 saves before giving way to Liam Whitehead, who had one save.
Rams beat Indians
Edgewood (2-1) defeated visiting North East (1-3), 7-4, in UCBAC play.
Senior Mason Putney paced the Rams scoring with six goals, while sophomore Larry Briceno added a single goal and an assist.
Senior goalie Dillon Newport made nine saves and senior Corey Potter won five faceoffs.
Mustangs beat Eagles
C. Milton Wright (2-0) stayed unbeaten with a 17-2 win over visiting Aberdeen (0-4) in UCBAC play.
Max Williams and Hosanna Nkurunziza scored a goal each for the winless Eagles. Williams also had an assist.
Nathan Flatau won 7-of-12 faceoffs and he also scooped up a team-high six ground balls.
Tommy Fisher had two caused turnovers for Aberdeen and Eagles goalie Phillip Newcomer had 11 saves.
CMW stats were not provided.
Other score
Harford Tech (4-0) rolled over visiting Joppatowne (0-2), 19-0, in UCBAC play.
Stats were not provided.