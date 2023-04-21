Bel Air state champion Jack Hynes named The Aegis 2022-23 boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Bel Air's Jack Hynes won the Class 3A indoor state championship in the 500 meters. He is The Aegis 2022-23 boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air senior Jack Hynes lined up for the 500-meter run at the Class 3A state indoor track and field championships confident, yet nervous. He knew he was among the favorites, but he still needed to execute the race of his life.

“While I was lining up and warming up for the race, I knew I had one of the best times going into it and my coach told me it was reachable for me,” Hynes said. “I knew if I ran my race I could win. So I was definitely confident but obviously nervous. I had ran in state races before, so it’s not my first time being in the spotlight, but I’ve never really been in a position to actually win the race.”

Advertisement

Coming down the home stretch, Hynes zeroed in on the finish line, and the runner in front of him, Manchester Valley’s Carter Knox.

“We’re coming to the last 200 left in the race, I saw somebody come by me and that’s when I realized I had to go,” Hynes said. “I started going, last 50 I got to [Knox] and I was really just thinking, ‘Wow, I’m here.’ There really wasn’t much in my brain at that moment, more than just to push. It was really special.”

Advertisement

Hynes pushed toward the finish, crossing the line in 1 minutes, 6.61 seconds — 15 hundredths of a second ahead of Knox to win the 3A 500 state title. With his gold medal, Hynes has also been named The Aegis 2022-23 boys indoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said of looking up to the board and seeing his name listed first. “I usually celebrate after races. I looked up and it was just happiness, joy that I did it and accomplished the goal that I had for such a long time that entire season.”

“I want to be a goal for other people. When I came into Bel Air, there was Kieran McDermott. He was very fast, very good. He was always my goal. People always talked about him. I want to be like that for the younger people. I want to be looked up to and I want to send a message that it’s possible and it can be done," Bel Air state champion Jack Hynes said of the legacy he hopes to leave. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hynes has been running track since eighth grade and has been coached by Sharon Pickett his entire career. He credits her with his development as a runner.

His early times were rough, as he tried to pin down the right event for him.

“First event I ever ran was the 200-meter dash and I got beat really bad. I have a good memory of it,” Hynes said. “That’s when my coach kind of said, ‘There you go, you’re not a sprinter, so we’re going to put you in the 8[00].”

He found his calling in the middle-distance area. He looks to carry over his indoor success to the current outdoor season.

“Getting through my season, we’re getting to the championship meets now and I’m using it to get through, push my way,” he said. “I have full confidence I already won one big race so why not win the others.”

Hynes will run track at Frostburg State University next year, but after he leaves Bel Air, he hopes he leaves behind a legacy for others to follow.

Advertisement

“I want to be a goal for other people,” he said. “When I came into Bel Air, there was Kieran McDermott. He was very fast, very good. He was always my goal. People always talked about him. I want to be like that for the younger people. I want to be looked up to and I want to send a message that it’s possible and it can be done.”

All-County first team

Andrew Brown, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Andrew Brown, John Carroll, senior

It was a good year for middle-distance runners, and Brown was one of the best in Harford County. He won four races in the indoor season, including the 1,600 in the MIAA Championships. His best times were 4:29.0 in the 1,600 and 9:49.71 in the 3,200.

Drew Evans, John Carroll, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Drew Evans, John Carroll, senior

He improved his shot put school record in each of his first four meets, reaching a best mark of 49 feet, 4 inches. He then placed second in the MIAA indoor championships at 48 feet.

Steven Henry, Bel Air, Sophomore (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Steven Henry, Bel Air, sophomore

Advertisement

He placed fourth in the 55 at the Ursinus Invitational and fourth in the 60 at the Franklin and Marshall Invitational. In the 55, his time of 6.72 seconds was second best in the UCBAC.

Antonio Hernandez, Fallston, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Antonio Hernandez, Fallston, senior

In the 800, he finished second in the 2A Central Region meet and eighth in the state meet. In the East Coast Invitational in Virginia Beach, he placed fifth among 93 runners in the 1,000-meter run.

Calvin Karanja, Edgewood, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Calvin Karanja, Edgewood, senior

The best hurdler in Harford County this indoor season, he bettered his own school record in the 55 hurdles by a quarter second with a time of 8.23. In the 300, his time of 37.34 was the fastest in the UCBAC.

Sydney Philips, Perrysville (Courtesy Perryville Athletics)

Sydney Phillips, Perryville, senior

Advertisement

He won the shot put in the Class 1A state meet, raising Perryville’s school indoor record by 3 feet to 44-6 1/2. He was also the runner-up in the regional meet. He also competed in the 55 dash with a best time of 7.38 seconds.

Rocky Ramsland, Perrysville (Courtesy Perryville Athletics)

Rocky Ramsland, Perryville, senior

He led the Panthers to the team title in the 1A Central Region meet, winning the pole vault at 11 feet, the 55 dash in 6.87 seconds, and running on the 4x200 relay team that finished second. His third place in the 55 dash (6.63 seconds).

John Saltysiak, Harford Tech, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Saltysiak, Harford Tech, senior

He finished a close second in the 1,600 in the 2A state meet in 4:28.7, the best 1,600 time in the UCBAC. His outstanding performance of the season, however, was his triple win — 800, 1,600, and 3,200 — in the regional meet that propelled Tech to second place.

Jason Smothers Jr. , Bel Air, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jason Smothers, Bel Air, senior

Advertisement

He was the fastest in the UCBAC in the 200, clocking 23.60 and placing seventh among 120 competitors in the Franklin and Marshall Invitational. He was also the fourth fastest in the UCBAC in the 55 in 6.8 seconds.

Ty Stiffler, Perryville (Courtesy Perryville Athletics)

Ty Stiffler, Perryville, senior

In the state meet, he placed fifth in the 55 hurdles in 8.19, the fastest time in the UCBAC this season. He also ran on the 4x200 team, which had the best time in the UCBAC in placing fifth in the state meet. He was the runner-up in the hurdles in the regional meet.

Ashton Tolson, C. Milton Wright, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ashton Tolson, C. Milton Wright, senior

He showed his versatility as a middle-distance runner in winning the 800 in the Bears Invitational in 2:00.52, the 1,600 in the Warrior Invitational in 4:28.72, and placing fourth in the 3,200, despite a nagging injury, in 3A state meet in 9:47.45.

Troy Wallace Jr. , Harford Tech, Junior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Troy Wallace Jr., Harford Tech, senior

Advertisement

He was the runner-up in the 55 hurdles in the regional meet. His best time of 8.57 seconds ranked fourth best in the UCBAC this season.

Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen, Senior (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Daniel Wilson, Aberdeen, senior

On indoor tracks, he was the fastest Harford County half-miler in a decade. He ran under 1:57 twice this season, finishing a close second in the 800 in the 3A state meet in 1:56.81.