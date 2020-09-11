Harford boys high school soccer players get league off to good start

The Harford Boys Soccer League avoided the rain Wednesday evening to get its six-week season off to a good start at Carsin’s Run.
The league, 400 players strong, is for high school players primarily from Harford County, with a few from Baltimore County playing as well.
The Premier Division has 10 teams (7 Harford, 3 Baltimore) and the Developmental Division has 11 teams (9 Harford, 2 Baltimore). The league will play Monday and Wednesday each week with five Premier games at 4 p.m. and five Developmental games at 5:30 p.m.
For this opening week, games were played Wednesday on the same time schedule.
“We think the first games were a success, Premier just finished. Everybody followed all the rules that were out here, everybody was in and out real quick. Really pleased with how excited everybody is and there’s a lot of energy out here which is nice,” Dominic Rose said. “It’s just nice to see kids out here playing and having fun.”
Rose, the Bel Air boys varsity coach, and Brian Tully, the C. Milton Wright boys varsity coach, are league co-organizers.
The Premier games are played with 40-minute halves, while Developmental games are played with 35-minute halves.
Henry Mejia, one of three brothers playing, is a senior at North Harford. “I think it’s a great experience, especially for the guys that come back, work as a team together, really get the chemistry down. It’s a blessing to be able to play, especially during these times we’re going through,” Mejia said. “I just hope things get better as we move on. I just hope in the future we’ll be able to play especially since it’s my senior year and a couple of the other guys' senior year. We just want to be able to play one last time together before we go off.”
The MPSSAA has a plan that will allow for a short fall season in the spring of next year.
“It’s great, it was really nice. Really nice to be out here,” Logan Sabatino said. “We’re hoping to do good in this so we can get a season. As long as we don’t mess anything up with this, keeping masks on, follow the rules, so we can get a season in this spring, maybe.”
Sabatino is a sophomore at Bel Air.
Fans, officials and players alike were all masked and social distancing was displayed throughout the large Carsin’s Run space.
“No playoffs, we’re not keeping standings, this is just a development league all the way around. We have kids playing from multiple schools on the same team, just so some people can play at the same level they need to play at,” Rose said.
Premier play will go on for six weeks, with all players/teams playing twice a week at Carsin’s Run. Play will end mid-October. The Developmental play will go into a seventh week because of the 11 teams.