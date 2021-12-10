(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Havre de Grace vs Patterson Mill boys basketball| PHOTOS By Matt Button Dec 09, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Havre de Grace holds on for the win over Patterson Mill in Thursday night's boys basketball match up at Havre de Grace. (Matt Button) boys basketball The Havre de Grace boys basketball team takes on visiting Patterson Mill for their first game in the school's new gym Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Dominik McKenney goes strong to the basket with Patterson Mill's Drew Pape staying tough on defense during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Quintin Daniels battles Patterson Mill's Tyree Wilson, back, and Drew Pape for the rebound during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Will Lawder goes in for the score with Patterson Mill's Robby March moving in on defense during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Bradyn Malloy eyes the basket and prepares to take a three point shot during the game against Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball The Havre de Grace boys basketball team takes on visiting Patterson Mill for their first game in the school's new gym Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Patterson Mill's Kyle Luddy goes in for the lay up with Havre de Grace's Will Lawder gets a hand on the ball looking to make the stop during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Patterson Mill's Tyree Wilson glides in for the score with Havre de Grace's Quintin Daniels still battling on defense during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Patterson Mill's Kyle Luddy drives to the basket as Havre de Grace's Bradyn Malloy moves in looking to make the stop during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Bradyn Malloy battles Patterson Mill's Tyree Wilson as he tries to put up the shot during the game against Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Dominik McKenney gets byRobby March and goes in for the score during the game at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) boys basketball Havre de Grace's Dominik McKenney takes a shot from the floor during the game against Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement