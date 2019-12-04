The boys basketball season gets underway Thursday. Here is a look at Harford County’s teams.
Aberdeen
Head coach: Brandon Selby (second season)
2018-19 record: 8-12
Top returning players: Tyrell Williams, Jr. (G); Donovan Peyton, So. (G); Elijah Abraham, Sr. (F); Thedy Lagros, Jr., Sr. (F)
Key new players: Tylan Bass, Fr. (G)
Outlook: “We want to build on last year’s progress and keep striving towards getting better daily,” coach Selby said.
Bel Air
Head coach: Alex Darko (sixth season)
2018-19 record: 11-10
Top returning players: Brandon Kestner, Jr. (C); Cam Miller, Sr. (F); Andrew Tredinnick, Sr. (G); Adam Piercy, (G); Jordan Reiswig, Sr. (F); Mason Bosley, Sr. (F); Caden Morris, Ser. (G)
Key new players: Dominik McKenney-George, So. (G); James Carrier, Jr. (F); Zach Lee, So. (G); Cam Lewis, Sr. (G); Ethan Fleagle, Sr. (C); Dominic Drinan, Jr. (G); Johnny McKay, Sr. (G)
Outlook: The Bobcats return seven players from last year’s squad and promoted four from the JV, who saw extensive time. “We have a good mix of seniors and younger talent. We look to improve even more from last year,” coach Darko said.
C.Milton Wright
Head coach: Jon Stefanides (ninth season)
2018-19 record: 20-6
Top returning players: Corey Patterson, Sr. (C); Bryan Stiemke, Sr. (G); Camden Doherty, Sr. (C); Dylan Kutcher, Jr. (G)
Top new players: Lance Lehmann, SR. (C); Tommy Murray, So. (G); Dylan Lorenzo, So. (G)
Outlook: “We have a core of returners that we are counting on for leadership this season,” coach Stefanides said. “We expect to play hard every night, but with eight underclassman, we will go through some growing pains early and how quickly the youngsters learn from the seniors will determine how successful we are overall.”
Edgewood
Head coach: Sarah Friedman (first season)
2018-19 record: 7-14
Top returning players: Travis Dean, Sr. (SF); Isaiah Goetze, Sr. (SF); Cameron Edwards, Sr. (PG); Omari Johnson, Jr. (PG)
Key new players: Christian Corley, Sr. (PG, SG); Nyeim Murphy, Sr. (PG); Mitchell Taylor, Jr. (PG); Kairee Tanner, Jr. (PG)
Outlook: Edgewood returns the majority of its starting line-up and with the addition of senior Corley (Joppatowne transfer) and junior Taylor the Rams have the athleticism they need to finish in the top of the UCBAC Chesapeake Division this season.
Fallston
Head coach: Brian Hulka (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 3-20
Top returning players: Alex Flasch, Sr. (F); Connor Disharoon, Sr. (G); Kendall Outing, Sr. (G); Justin Wiegand, Sr. (F)
Key new players: CJ Turner, Jr. (G); Bryan Sturgis, Jr. (G); Sean Toner, Jr. (C)
Outlook: “I’m excited with what we could become this year. We have a nice mix of veterans and some talented newcomers that I expect to contribute immediately,” coach Hulka said. “I think we’ll be a lot more dynamic offensively this year and, if we can rebound, we will be competitive with anyone on our schedule.”
Harford Christian
Head coach: Brian Akers (fourth season)
2018-19 record: 12-12
Top returning players: Darus Bacote, Jr., Jr. (G); Houston Howell, Sr. (G); Bryce Schmidt, Sr. (F); Than Thymes, Jr. (G); Dallas Kane, Sr. (F)
Key new players: Luke Taylor, Jr. (C); Devin Arnold, Sr. (G); Cayden Perkins, So. (G); Peyton Heiss, So. (F); Rodger Williams, Jr. (F)
Outlook: “The focus is on team play and all stepping up to raise our level of play. We should be a strong defensive team with the ability to play well this year,” coach Akers said. "Truly look forward to what this season will bring us. We will be led by point guard Darus Bacote, senior guard Houston Howell and forward Bryce Schmidt.
Harford Tech
Head coach: Drew Gill (second season)
2018-19 record: 14-10
Top returning players: TJ Lowery, Jr., Sr. (SG/SF); Khoury Harris, Sr. (SF/PF); Curtis McKisset, Jr., Sr. (SF/PF); Bradley Hall, Sr. (G/F); Enoch Wiredu, Sr.(G); Jamal Wright, Jr., Sr. (G); RJ Hinton, Jr., Jr. (G)
Key new players: Ryan Hunt, Sr. (G); CJ Skandalis, Jr., Jr. (G); Makiah Pope, Jr. (SF); Jarrett Monroe, Jr. (G/F); Jensen Perkovich, So. (G); Travis Walls, So. (G/F)
Outlook: “We’ll look to our seven seniors (six returning, including three starters from last year) to provide leadership and set the example for our team. We’re also excited about some of the young talent coming up,” coach Gill said. "We know the Harford County schedule will be extremely competitive night in and night out as it is each year and we are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in it.
Havre de Grace
Head coach: Brian Eberhardt (ninth season)
2018-19 record: 23-1
Top returning players: Marlon Lewis, Jr. (F); Josiah Scott, Sr. (PG); Gary Gibson, Sr. (SG)
Key new players: Nigel Pearson, Jr. ( SG/SF); Gabriel Tate, Sr. (C)
Outlook: The Warriors are an experienced team with nine returners from last year. “Will be tested with a much harder UCBAC Chesapeake Division schedule and some very tough non-conference games,” coach Eberhardt said.
John Carroll
Head coach: Seth Goldberg (second year)
2018-19 record: 5-25
Top returning players: Tyson Commander, So. (G); Jalen Bryant, Jr. (G); Cesar Tchilombo, So. (C); TJ Vaughn, So. (G); Bryce Meads, Sr. (F); James Ziegler, Sr. (G); Jaiden Jakubowski, Jr. (G); Terry Long, So. (G):
Key new players: Joel Turay, So. (C); Jeannot Basima, Fr. (G)
Outlook: “We were very young last year and the speed and physicality of the varsity game was an adjustment for our guys,” coach Goldberg said. The Patriots are still young (6 of top 10 will be sophomores and freshmen). “The guys worked very hard this offseason to get stronger and refine their skills for the speed of the MIAA/BCL game. Every one of them has made noticeable improvements mentally and physically,” Goldberg said. “Our focus will be on competing hard on both ends and sharing the ball on offense. If we can do that, I am excited for who this team could be as the season progresses.”
Joppatowne
Head coach: Johnny Brooks (second season)
2018-19 record: N/A
Top returning players: Alan Brown, Sr. (G); Kyree Ellis, Sr. (F); James Van Horn, Sr. (G)
Key new players: Kahlil Stewart, Sr. (F); Quian Thompson, Jr. (G)
Outlook: “Rebuilding year with one returning starter, hoping new players can step up and contribute,” coach Brooks said.
North Harford
Head coach: Jeff Burrows (12th season)
2018-19 record: N/A
Top returning players: Austin Smith, Sr. (F); Dylan Jablon, Jr. (PG); Luke Kelly, Sr. (F)
Key new players: Patrick Weber, Jr. (G); Jeremy Weber, Jr. (G); Gavin Barker, Jr. (F)
Outlook: “We are a very young team with only three seniors. Team is working extremely hard and is very coachable,” coach Burrows said. Smith returns for his third varsity season and will be looked upon to provide leadership. Junior Jablon returns as well in the backcourt as well as senior Kelly at forward. “Those three will be our captains this year. We have some talented young guys moving up from the JV. It should be a fun year," Burrows said.
Patterson Mill
Head coach: Jeroud Clark 13th season)
2018-19 record: 13-11
Top returning players: Mitch Walz, Sr. (G); Alair Lewis, Sr. (G); Malik Telfer, Jr. (F); Luke Harris, Jr. (G); Kyle Luddy, So. (G)
Key new players: Jacob Bechtel, Jr. (F); Michael Segreti, Jr. (G); Tyree Wilson, So. (G)
Outlook: Patterson Mill lost some key seniors from last year’s squad and will look to build chemistry among a group that hasn’t played much together. With only a few seniors this year, the lion share of the roster is young and inexperienced. Patterson Mill has risen to the top during playoff time in Class 1A pretty much every year since entering the county, with multiple regional championships to their name. This year’s success will be determined on how much those seniors can lead and the development of their youth.