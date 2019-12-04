Outlook: “We were very young last year and the speed and physicality of the varsity game was an adjustment for our guys,” coach Goldberg said. The Patriots are still young (6 of top 10 will be sophomores and freshmen). “The guys worked very hard this offseason to get stronger and refine their skills for the speed of the MIAA/BCL game. Every one of them has made noticeable improvements mentally and physically,” Goldberg said. “Our focus will be on competing hard on both ends and sharing the ball on offense. If we can do that, I am excited for who this team could be as the season progresses.”