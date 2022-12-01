Harford County boys high school basketball preview: Aberdeen leads the field as new season gets set to begin

Balls are bouncing and nets are swishing as the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season begins play Monday.

Patterson Mill made a run to the state semifinals last season, but with heavy graduation losses, a repeat could be a tough task. Aberdeen is the clear team to beat this season in public school play, while John Carroll (MIAA) and Harford Christian (MACSAC) will be solid competitors in respective private school action.

Aberdeen's Tylan Bass is a strong player with great 3-point shooting accuracy. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen

Coach: Bill Jones, third season

Last season: 15-7

Top returners: Seniors Tylan Bass (G), Tyseaun Rodgers (G) and Artarus Brown (G); junior Darion Parris (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Justin Franklin (G) and Marlon Jennifer (G); sophomores Kenny Hunter Jr. (G) and Austin Carter (G).

Outlook: “Our goal is to compete for a region and state championship after winning the conference last year. We have upgraded our schedule with Baltimore area powers such as Calvert Hall, Parkville, Dunbar and Mervo to prepare us for the playoffs,” Jones said. “Leading the Eagles are senior All-County guards Bass and Rodgers, while Brown may be the best all-around player I have coached. ... The team is working hard on the court and in the classroom with the hope of bringing the Aberdeen community another championship season.”

Look for 6′4″ Joppatowne transfer guard Hunter to also have a great season after receiving quality minutes last year as a freshman.

Bel Air

Coach: Alex Darko, ninth season

Last season: N/A

Top returners: Seniors Nick Golinski (G), Tre Dennis (G), Gavin Shaw (G), Caden Kestner (G/F), Mark McMullin (G) and Will Carrier (G).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Kajus Derby (C); junior Charles Hammond (F), Jared Bickler (G), Josiah Jagdman (G/F), Tavon Anderson (G/F), Kenny King (G), Rowan Edwards (F) and Ben Choe (G); sophomore Cam Devine (F).

Outlook: “We’re looking to learn, grow and improve with every practice and game so we can be the best that we can be,” Darko said.

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Mario Scott, first season

Last season: 17-7

Top returners: Senior Aaron Clarke (G); sophomore Dylan Sander (C/F).

Newcomer to watch: Junior Larry Thompson (PG).

Outlook: While it will be difficult to replace the 25-plus points per game that Jordan Stiemke was responsible for last season, there is an opportunity for a number of guys to step up and to replace the productivity.

“After losing the best player in the county last year and Loyola University commit, Jordan Stiemke, we are looking to rebuild the program and reestablish our identity. We are a relatively young team in 2022 with three seniors on the roster,” Scott said. “Early in the season we anticipate having some growing pains, however, I am very excited about the potential the team has to develop into one of the best teams in the county.”

Edgewood

Coach: Terry Maczko, second season

Last season: 13-9

Top returners: Seniors DeAndre Maxwell (G) and Kam Rankin (G).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Jahmir Torres (G); sophomores Brandell Stokes (G) and Jaydon White (F).

Outlook: “As we enter my second season, expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court are well understood this year. As a result, we are way ahead of where we were at this point last season,” Maczko said. “We have a talented set of underclassmen to complement our seniors led by Maxwell and Rankin. Defense will be our calling card.”

The Fallston boys basketball team proudly displays their trophy winning their first regional championship since 1993. (courtesy Brian Hulka/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Brian Hulka, eighth season

Last season: 14-8

Top returners: Seniors Dylan Kreis (G), Drew Hobson (F) and Kael Sturgis (G); junior Max Rueckert (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Paul Kvech (F) and Nate Decker (F).

Outlook: “We lost a lot from last year so we’re fairly inexperienced, but we’ve got a lot of new talent up from JV and a couple transfers,” Hulka said. “I’m excited to see what it will look like. Defense and unselfishness will be our calling cards.”

Harford Christian

Coach: Brian Akers, seventh season

Last season: 5-15

Top returners: Juniors Josh Olinger (G), Ben Coomes (G) and Jason Arnold (F); sophomore Ben Kuntsbeck (F).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Marcus Burge (C); sophomore Landin LeJune (C); freshmen Colin Sullivan (G) and Connor Williams (G).

Outlook: ”Improving each and every day is the goal with this group of athletes. As we improve as a team we will see some very good things by the end of the season,” Akers said.

Olinger, captain and returning MVP, will lead the team. Coomes (6-foot-3) is a slasher and scorer and Kuntsbeck (6-4) will produce from everywhere. Athletic junior Arnold will do a lot of work rebounding. “Looking forward to the journey over the next two years,” said Akers, who begins his 30th season coaching overall with a 443-298 record.

Harford Tech

Coach: Trent Thames, first season

Last season: 7-17

Top returners: Seniors Matayo McGraw (G), Jayden Oliver (F), Connor Jergensen (PF) and David Anderson (F); sophomore Eric Macharia (G).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Karon Evans (G) and freshman John Artis III (PG).

Outlook: “Our success will be predicated on how well we defend and we will need to be above average in that category,” Thames said. “Our athletes will enable us to get out and push the tempo.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: Brian Eberhardt, 11th season

Last season: 14-7

Top returners: Seniors Quintin Daniels (F) and Tristian Blackwell (F); junior Cameron Ball (G); sophomore Jayson Hayes (PG).

Newcomers to watch: Junior Kyle Sullivan (F) and sophomore Isaiah Frazier (G).

Outlook: The Warriors are a young team looking to improve with varsity game experience.

John Carroll guard Jeannot Basima is back to lead the Patriots in his senior season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

John Carroll

Coach: Seth Goldberg, fifth season

Last season: 20-11

Top returners: Seniors Jeannot Basima (G), Rex Romain (G/F) and Noah Miller (G); junior Miles Smith (G).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Theartis Battle (G) and Caden Chinnia-Falline (G); freshman Aidan Able (G).

Outlook: “This is a young team, but we have a lot of versatility. How well we defend will have a big impact on our success,” Goldberg said.

Joppatowne

Coach: Jon Stefanides, first season

Last season: 12-8

Top returners: Senior Jordan Day (C); junior Zynique Brown (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Kendall Pollock (G) and Keyshawn Cain (G); sophomore Phillip Clark (G).

Outlook: Stefanides takes over at Joppatowne after 10 seasons at C. Milton Wright.

“With only two returning players, leadership will be key to a successful season. How quickly the young squad develops will determine the overall success this season,” Stefanides said.

North Harford

Coach: Nick Panos, second season

Last season: 5-16

Top returners: Seniors Connor Ballard (PG) and TJ Berger (G).

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Sean Babiak (F), Ian Fox (G), Ethan Hartlaub (F), Aiden Jablon (G), Aaron Juarez (F), Evan Lechner (G), Preston Miller (G) and Ben Wardle (G); sophomore Demetrious Densmore (G); freshman Colin-James Nimmo (G).

Outlook: “This is a very young team with a terrific attitude. They will give 100% the entire season and become a closely-knit unit. Solid improvement throughout the season is our number one goal,” Panos said.

Patterson Mill's Drew Pape drives up the court against Havre de Grace's Dominik McKenney-George during a regional championship game on March 2. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Patterson Mill

Coach: Jeroud Clark, 16th season

Last season: 22-3

Top returners: Jake Matson, Theo Druyor, Josh Shores, Fletcher Steinkraus, Jackson Wheeler, Drew Pape and Stephen Loidl.

Newcomers to watch: Colin Reynolds, Kai Gibson, Colin Luddy, Matt Bechtel, Kanye Stephens and Adam Shefcheck.

Outlook: After last year’s team won the division and narrowly missed a state championship bid, the Huskies will again look to be competitive in the UCBAC. They have finished in the state final four three out of the last nine years, which has put them as one of the perennial teams to consider for a deep run and a solid season. This year they have a completely new look as the roster graduated six seniors who all played a huge role in their championship run last year. The Huskies will mix a combination of youth and new upperclassmen with the hope of being competitive once again.

Perryville

Coach: Ron Kidd, fourth season

Last season: 10-8

Top returner: Junior Sean Beard (PG).

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: “I only have one returning player from the varsity team that finished last year so the start of the season will certainly be interesting,” Kidd said. “What we lack in experience we make up with effort and raw talent. I expect big things from this group and look forward to having a very competitive team by the end of the regular season.”