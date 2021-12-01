Harford County boys basketball teams excited, ready for new season

Outlook: “Rest in Peace to my mentor, Mr. Johnny Brooks. Stepping into this space has been bittersweet for me. I was looking forward to another year with him and excited about the upcoming season,” Jones said. “A young but smart, high energy team. The same core group from junior varsity so there is a foundation. chemistry and familiarity with the system in place. Expectations are to improve, develop and get better as the season progresses and take it one game at a time and see where it takes us.”