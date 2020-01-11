Havre de Grace senior Gary Gibson poured in a game-high 23 points Friday night to lead the Warriors past visiting Aberdeen, 78-47, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.
Gibson (nine rebounds) scored at will and teammates Marlon Lewis (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Quentin Ware (10 points, eight rebounds) completed the dominating effort by the winners.
“It was easy for me because and I just ran up and down the court and I don’t think anybody can keep up with me with my speed,” Gibson said. “I drove to the basket and then passed it out to my teammates and then fast-break layups is easy.”
Aberdeen was at a slight size disadvantage and the Eagles forced numerous shots from beyond the three-point line throughout the contest. They made six in the game, but that wasn’t nearly enough.
The Warriors (3-0, 7-2) led 11-2 early, but Aberdeen scored eight straight to get within a point (11-10). A 10-0 run to end the first quarter, though, gave the Warriors a 21-12 lead.
It was 23-17 early in the second quarter, before Havre de Grace started to blow the game wide open. The Warriors took advantage of the Aberdeen misses and by beating the Eagles back down the floor and on the boards, stretched the lead. It was 35-19 on Gibson’s three-point play and on a 15-6 run to end the half, Aberdeen (2-2, 6-2), trailed at half, 38-23.
“We’ve had an opportunity to see them a couple of times and that’s exactly what we saw,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said reference Aberdeen offensive efforts. “We came up with a game plan and the kids executed it excellent tonight, so I’m so proud of them.”
The Warriors continued to roll in the second half, pushing the lead to 20-plus. The 17-9 scoring edge sent the game to the final quarter with the Warriors comfortably ahead, 55-32.
The 23 points scored in the final quarter was the most in any by the Warriors, who emptied their bench throughout the final eight minutes.
Nigel Pearson scored seven in the quarter and finished with 15 points for the winners. Jeremiah Stewart also scored 15 to lead the Aberdeen scoring. Donovan Peyton added nine points in the loss.
“They just wanted it more, they’re a great team, well coached and they just came out with more energy and effort than us today,” Aberdeen coach Brandon Selby said. “The results showed on the scoreboard.”
Rams beat Mustangs
Edgewood (2-2, 7-3) hosted and beat C. Milton Wright (1-2, 7-3), 61-58, Friday in Chesapeake play.
The Rams led at halftime, 25-22.
Omari Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Rams, while Travis Dean added a the double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Christian Corley contributed 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and Nyeim Murphy had nine points and four assists.
Evan Galant’s 17 points paced the Mustangs, while Jordan Stiemke and Corey Patterson netted 13 points each. Quinten Hatfield added none points and seven rebounds. Galant also had five assists and three steals.
Mariners edge Huskies in double OT
Joppatowne (2-1, 6-2) knocked off host Patterson Mill (0-3, 2-5), 59-55, in two overtimes Friday in Chesapeake play. The game was knotted 21-21 at the half.
Alan Brown led the winners with 21 points, while Khalil Stewart scored 12 and Kemy Ejelona added 10.
Kyle Luddy scored 18 points to pace three Huskies in double figures. Luke Harris added 12 points and Tyree Wilson netted 10.
Cobras edged by Elks
In another OT battle, Harford Tech (0-3, 2-6) was beaten, 59-56, by visiting Elkton (3-0, 7-0) in Chesapeake play.
“Proud of the way our guys competed coming off a tough loss Wednesday night,” Tech coach Drew Gill said.
Tech had a five point lead after one quarter and an eight point lead at half, but a 19-9 scoring edge by Elkton in quarter three sent the game to the fourth quarter with the Cobras down a basket.
The deficit grew to as many as six with about three minuntes to play, but Tech kept battling and forced OT..
The Cobras had a one-point lead with 30 seconds left in OT, but Elkton’s Marques Battle (22 points) drove and scored to put the Elks back ahead.
Tech had a decent look to tie at the buzzer, but the shot did not go down.
“Thought it was a really hard fought well played game by both teams, credit to Elkton for making the plays down the stretch to earn the win,” Gill said.
Khoury Harris led Tech scoring with 22 points, while Bradley Hall added 11. TJ Lowery scored nine points and RJ Hinton netted seven.
Other Friday score
In Susquehanna Division play, Fallston (2-0, 3-7) edge visiting Bel Air (2-1, 3-5), 53-52.
Hawks get first win
North Harford (1-1, 1-7) played Thursday and won, 56-48, over visiting Rising Sun (0-2, 1-2) in Susquehanna play.
Rising Sun led the game at half, 33-27.
The Hawks rallied from down 14 in the first half. Four players scored in double figures led by Austin Smith’s 16 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Andrew Gainey scored 14 points, Jeremy Weber added 12 and Gavin Barker chipped in with 11.