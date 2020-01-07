Monday night’s non-division basketball game at Joppatowne was not a disappointment for those who showed up to see it.
The Mariners were seeing their first action of 2020, while the Bobcats of Bel Air were looking to make it two straight wins in the new year.
The Mariners (5-2) led by 10 (27-17) at the half, but the Bobcats (3-4) made a run that came up a point short. Joppatowne won the game, 48-47.
“We chipped away and fought after being down 27-17 at halftime. We had the ball with 10 seconds left, had a shot for the game winner, but it didn’t fall," Bobcats head coach Alex Darko said. "Our free throws hurt us. I am very proud of our team, how they dealt with adversity and fought back. We just fell a little short.”
The free throws did prove big. Bel Air went 5-for-14 from the stripe.
Senior guard Alan Brown led the Mariners with 19 points.
Adam Piercy led Bel Air with 16 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Kestner added 13 points and eight rebounds and Caden Morris chipped in with 11 points, including a 3-for-3 night from three-point range.
Also for the Bobcats, Cam Miller had seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks.
Mustangs roll
C. Milton Wright (7-2) was also in action Monday and the Mustangs were an easy winner over visiting Western Tech, 82-51, in a non-league game.
Jordan Stiemke poured in 22 points to pace four CMW players in double figures. Nine players scored.
Bryan Stiemke added 14 points, as did Corey Patterson, who also had eight rebounds and five blocks.
Jordan Tuttle also reached double figures with 11 points. Dylan Kutcher had nine points and two steals, while Evan Galant contributed five points and five steals.
CMW was comfortably ahead at half, leading 46-27.
Rams win in OT
Edgewood (6-2) needed overtime Monday to knock off visiting Dundalk in a non-league battle.
The Rams trailed 32-29 at half, but battled back to force a tie, 54-54, at the close of regulation.
In the OT, Edgewood scored two more points than the Owls for a 60-58 win.
Christian Corley led the winners with 19 points and Travis Dean netted 12 points. Others contributing to the win were Nyeim Murphy (eight points); Omari Johnson (seven points); and Isaiah Goetze (five points).
Patriots in the spotlight
John Carroll was in action at the Capital One Arena Monday night, playing before the Washington Wizards took the court.
The Patriots (12-2) had no trouble, winning handily over Rock Ridge, 72-49.
Jeannot Basima scored 15 points to lead four Patriots in double figures. Tyson Commander scored 14 and Jalen Bryant added 13. Cesar Tchlimbo netted 12 points.
Other Monday score
North Harford (0-7) remained winless with an 83-55 non-league loss to visiting Hereford. Stats were not provided.
Rams rally late
For three quarters Friday night in Pylesville, winless North Harford had its sights set on a upset of visiting Edgewood in a non-division boys basketball game.
The Hawks celebrated leads at the close of all three quarters, but the Rams used the free throw line in the final quarter to slip ahead and pull away for the 57-51 win.
Edgewood made 13 free throws in the final quarter, while North Harford, which led 40-35 at its start, scored 11 total.
“As a team we struggled on the offensive end of the court early in the game. Defensively we forced key turnovers and secured defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the victory,” Rams coach Sarah Friedman said.
It was five free throws and a key technical foul against the Hawks that allowed the Rams to pull even at 40 with 5:34 left in the game. The technical foul also proved even bigger as it was the fifth for Hawks big man Austin Smith.
With Smith gone, Edgewood was able to control both ends of the court. The game was tied briefly at 43, before the Rams went on a 9-0 run to grab control.
“Whether we were gonna hold on or not, your best player, we look to him [Smith] for leadership, we look to him to do a lot of rebounding,” Hawks coach Jeff Burrows said. “We didn’t rebound late and they got some put-backs.”
Corley scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Rams.
Early on it was North Harford sophomore Andrew Gainey who dominated play. Gainey scored nine in the opening quarter and teammate Jeremy Weber, who led all scorers with 20 points, nailed a buzzer-beating, long range three-pointer to lead the Hawks to a 13-8 lead.
Edgewood battled back to lead 18-17 and 21-19, but the Hawks, behind five more from Gainey (15 points) and another buzzer-beater from Weber, led 25-21, at the half.
The Hawks scored the first point of the third quarter, but the Rams reeled off the next six points to lead, 27-26, with 5:53 left in the quarter.
Out of a Hawks timeout, North Harford had an 8-4 scoring advantage (34-30 lead) and it was an Edgewood timeout with 2:32 to play in the quarter.
A three from Patrick Weber made it 37-30, but Edgewood’s Murphy (10 points) scored five straight to bring the Rams back to within two, 37-35.
Jeremy Weber, though, added another three-point basket and the Hawks went into the final quarter up five, 40-35.
Patriots split two
John Carroll was in the win column Friday, beating host McDonogh, 50-43.
Commander led the winners with 18 points, while Tchlimbo added 15 points.
On Sunday at Mt. St. Joe, John Carroll was beaten, 87-63, in MIAA play.
Commander led the John Carroll efforts with 29 points and four rebounds. Bryant added nine points, four assists and three rebounds and Basima scored seven points.
Mustangs beat Cougars
The 2020 piece of the boys basketball in Harford County got started Thursday with single game.
Fallston, which won just one-of-seven games in 2019, traveled to C. Milton Wright for a non-division game between UCBAC teams.
The Mustangs ran out to an 31-20 halftime lead and pulled away for a 70-46 win over the Cougars.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Jordan Stiemke’s 17 points. Bryan Stiemke and Corey Patterson scored 11 points apiece and Dylan Kutcher added 10.
Patterson also had team-high in rebounds (8) and blocks (5) for the Mustangs. Evan Galant contributed eight points ans six assists and Bryan Stiemke had three steals. 10 Mustangs scored in the win.
For the Cougars, Justin Wiegand’s 14 points and six rebounds led the effort, while Bryan Sturgis led scoring with 15 points. Alex Flasch also reached double figures with 12 points. Flasch also had three assists.