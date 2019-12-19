The Joppatowne boys basketball team dealt Aberdeen its first loss Wednesday night in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division battle.
The Mariners (1-1, 3-1) defeated the Eagles (1-1, 3-1), 73-63.
Kyree Ellis had a huge game to lead the winners, putting together a triple-double. Ellis scored 23 points, blocked 12 shots and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Alan Brown scored 11 points in the win and Khalil Stewart tallied 10 points.
For Aberdeen, guard Jeremiah Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Fellow guard Tyrell Williams added 13 points and Jaheim Wilson-Jones had 11 points and five steals.
Mustangs win third
C. Milton Wright (3-1) picked up win number three Wednesday night, beating visiting Marriotts Ridge, 56-48, in non-league play.
Bryan Stiemke scored 17 points to pace four Mustangs in double figures. Jordan Stiemke added 14 points,
Corey Patterson had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds and Dylan Kutcher netted 10 points.
Evan Gallant had four assists and three steals and Patterson added three blocks.
The Mustangs were up at half, 29-17.
Hawks lose fifth
North Harford (0-5) lost its fifth straight game Wednesday, falling at Patapsco, 61-50, in a non-league game.
Jeremy Weber and Austin Smith scored 15 points each for the Hawks.
Warriors beat Panthers
The Havre de Grace boys basketball team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night with a non-division win on the road.
The Warriors (3-1) made the short trip across the Susquehanna River to roll past Perryville (2-2), 84-55.
“A good team win with contributions from all 15 players on the roster,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said.
Marlon Lewis poured in 20 points to lead the win and he also pulled down eight rebounds. Point guard Josiah Scott added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Havre de Grace led from the on set and led 24-7 through one quarter. “Perryville played a strong third quarter, but was unable to cut into the big halftime lead Havre de Grace had built,” Panthers coach Ron Kidd.
Ben Roberts led the Panthers scoring with 13, while Emarion Hampton added 11 and Caedon Kesner scored 10.
Rams top Bobcats
Edgewood (3-0) went on the road Tuesday to defeat Bel Air (1-3), 56-53, in non-division play.
The Rams led at the half, 29-26.
Cameron Edwards led the winners, scoring 13 points, while adding three steals and two rebounds.
Christian Corley also reached double figures with 12 points. He also had four steals and three rebounds.
Also, Isaiah Goetze had eight points, four rebounds, one steal and two blocks, while Travis Dean finished with eight points and five boards.
Eagles win
Harford Christian (2-3) earned a win at Granite Baptist, 54-49, Tuesday.
Down 49-48 with 1:20 left, Darus Bacote hit a three-pointer off the assist from Houston Howell.
Some good defense and another three-pointer by Devin Arnold, assisted by Bacote closed the scoring.
Howell led the scoring with 19 points, while Bacote added 18. Arnold finished with eight points.
Bryce Schmidt had 11 rebounds.
Cougars drop fourth
Fallston (0-4) remained winless Tuesday as visiting Century dealt the Cougars a 75-41 loss in non-league play.
Bryan Sturgis led scoring for Fallston with 12 points. Justin Wiegand added eight points and Sean Toner had seven points and four rebounds.