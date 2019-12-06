Harford Tech opened its boys basketball season Thursday with a 57-47 win over host Bel Air.
Meanwhile, C. Milton Wright and Aberdeen were also in the win column to get their respective seasons started.
At Bel Air, it was the Bobcats that had the good going early, leading 8-2 in the opening quarter.
TJ Lowery’s four points and a three-pointer from RJ Hinton, Jr. pulled the Cobras to within three, 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Bel Air, on consecutive three-point baskets from Zach Lee and Adam Piercy, quickly expanded the lead to 18-9 a minute into the second quarter. Tech called timeout.
Out of the stoppage, it was a different game. The Cobras went to a press and the Bobcats didn’t handle it well.
“The meltdown started when they started pressing us with the diamond press,” Bel Air coach Alex Darko said. “We expected that, we went over that in the lockerroom.”
What wasn’t expected was a 17-2 Tech run that put the Cobras ahead and for good. Khoury Harris (11 points) scored six straight in the run and Bradley Hall, who led the Cobras with 15 points, scored seven in the quarter.
“I think we did pretty well, we had a little slow start,” Hall said. “That switch eventually from dropping back half court man into the press definitely turned us around. It gave us the upper edge on them because they didn’t know what to with the ball."
The 17-2 run led to a 28-24 halftime lead for the Cobras. Tech also opened the second half on a 12-0 run to slip ahead, 40-24. The Bobcats, though, scored the next seven points to stay within nine, 40-31, at the end of three.
The Bobcats could not make up any ground early in the final quarter and on TJ Lowery’s (13 points) three-point basket midway through the fourth, Tech had its largest lead, 57-38.
Bel Air chiseled away overt the final four minutes, but the Cobras settled in for the 10-point win.
“Little disappointed with the way we started, but the nerves and the environment, guys couldn’t find the basket and I thought our offense was pretty sluggish,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “Obviously out of the timeout, we had to do something to change something so we started the press to speed up the game. We just had a lot of success with it.”
Cam Miller led the Bobcats with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Kestner added 10 points and Piercy finished with nine.
Mustangs beat Eagles
CMW opened with a 63-35 win over visiting Bo Manor.
Corey Patterson led the way with 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
The Mustangs outscored the Eagles, 43-18, in the second half.
Eagles win in OT
Aberdeen edged host Kenwood, 64-62 in overtime.
Sophomore guard Donovan Peyton made two foul shots with .6 left in OT to give Aberdeen the lead and win.
Junior guard Tyrell Williams had 22 points and senior guard Jeremiah Stewart scored 15.