Harford Tech, C. Milton Wright, Edgewood, Havre de Grace and Joppatowne boys to play for region basketball titles

Harford Tech advanced to the Class 2A East Region I final Tuesday night with a 59-39 win over visiting Fallston.
Also winning Tuesday were teams from C. Milton Wright, Edgewood, Havre de Grace and Joppatowne.
At Tech, the Cobras (11-10) opened the second half with a 13-3 run that allowed the winners to pull away and win big. TJ Lowery led the Tech rally, shooting and making three, three-point baskets in the quarter. “I feel like my teammates got me in the right position, they set me up to make those shots and I set them up with shots we get and it’s just a team effort,” Lowery said.
Fallston also made three, three-pointers in the quarter, but that was all the points the Cougars scored.
Lowery finished with 24 points to lead the Cobras, who outscored the Cougars (8-13), 35-16, in the second half. The game was tied 23-23 at half. “He’s [Lowery] been terrific, he’s been a leader, one of two captains and I think during that run he was a big part of it,” Tech head coach Drew Gill said.
The Cobras scored the first six points of the game, but Fallston battled back to even the score at 10-10.
An Alex Flasch three gave the Cougars their first and only lead, 15-13, but Ryan Hunt came off the bench for Tech and his only basket, a three-pointer, gave Tech a 16-15 lead through one quarter.
Tech then scored the first five points in the second quarter and the lead was back to six, 21-15. Fallston, though, rallied and tied the game 23-23 at the half.
Despite a pretty tough man-to-man defense from Tech, the Cougars were able to hang around. It changed in the second half.
“Basically the game plan, our game plan, which was a lot of ball pressure, a lot of man-to-man, kind of went out the window,” Tech head coach Drew Gill said. “Credit to Fallston, they played tough and we were kind of searching for answers there at halftime.”
The answer came with the Cobras dropping back into a zone defense, that gave the Cougars trouble as good and bad shots, alike, failed to find the basket.
The Cougars made five baskets in the second half, four from three-point range. The 13-3 run to begin the third quarter sent the Cougars down by 10, 36-26, and they never recovered.
“They did a real good job with their pressure man in the first half, preventing us from getting into any sets, getting into any flow, yet somehow, we were able to stay even with them,” Cougars head coach Brian Hulka said. “And then when they backed off that, went to a zone, I thought this is perfect, this is exactly what we want. We’ve been picking apart zones all year and for whatever reason, it just went ice cold there in the third and beginning of the fourth quarter. Give them a lot of credit, they out-rebounded us, a little more firepower then we got.”
Khoury Harris added 12 points for the Cobras and Bradley Hall scored 10.
Alex Flasch scored 15 to lead the Cougars. Connor Disharoon and Kendall Outing added six points each.
The Cobras will travel to Elkton on Thursday to play for the region title. Game time is 7 p.m.
Elkton (13-8) defeated visiting North Harford (8-14), 71-52.
The Hawks were down, 26-20, at the half. Austin Smith, their best player, was in foul trouble and finished with eight points.
Jeremy Weber and Andrew Gainey also had eight points apiece.
3A North
CMW and Edgewood were both winners and the two will meet at CMW Thursday at 6 p.m. for the 3A North Region II title.
The Mustangs (16-5) knocked off visiting Kenwood (9-13), 60-51.
Jordan Stiemke led the winners with 17 points, three assists and two steals. Dylan Kutcher added 15 points for the Mustangs, who led at the half, 29-17.
Corey Patterson added eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Camden Doherty also scored eight points.
Devin Adams led Kenwood with 16 points.
Edgewood (12-10) won at Bel Air (14-7), 65-49. The Rams led 29-28 at half.
Christian Corley and Cameron Edwards shared high-score honors with 19 points each.
Travis Dean added 10 points and Isaiah Goetze chipped in with eight points.
Cam Miller led Bel Air with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks. Andrew Tredinnick and Johnny McKay added eight points each and Dominik McKenney-George chipped in with eight points as well.
1A East
Havre de Grace and Joppatowne each posted wins and the two will meet in Havre de Grace, Thursday at 6 p.m. for the 1A East Region I title.
In Havre de Grace, the Warriors (19-2) rolled over Perryville (10-10), 80-36.
Nigel Pearson led the way with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Marlon Lewis added 16 points and six rebounds. Josiah Scott contributed 14 points.
At Joppatowne, the Mariners (16-6) defeated Colonel Richardson (12-10), 64-58.
“We were leading at the half by eight, but they made a run,” Mariners head coach Johnny Brooks said. “We made clutch free throws to win the game.”