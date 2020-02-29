Boys basketball playoffs open with wins for Edgewood, Joppatowne, Fallston, North Harford and Bel Air

“We look at each opponent as competition. Whoever’s on the court, we want to come out and play 100 percent to our ability and we had been working on it,” Rams head coach Sarah Friedman said. “We’ve played Dundalk for the past three years in the playoffs and they’ve eliminated us every year. So this was a little more personal for our guys and we knew that Dundalk was going to come out aggressive, we know their style of play.”