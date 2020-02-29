Boys basketball playoffs open with wins for Edgewood, Joppatowne, Fallston, North Harford and Bel Air

The Edgewood Rams boys basketball team used an 17-3 first quarter run Friday night to cruise to an 65-28 win over visiting Dundalk in an Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal.
Also opening the playoffs with a win were Joppatowne, North Harford, Fallston and Bel Air.
In Edgewood, Christian Corley scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter run, which ended with back-to-back three’s from the senior point guard.
The Owls (6-15), who were whistled for six team fouls in the opening 2:09 of play, never found their rhythm. A technical foul against the Owls head coach Eddie Majors didn’t help as well, although his complaint about a goaltending non-call appeared legitimate.
The technical foul came midway through the quarter with Edgewood leading, 10-3.
The lead was 18-3 before the Owls scored again and the quarter ended with the Rams comfortably ahead, 18-5.
Edgewood pushed the lead to 25-9 with 3:06 left in the half and with Omari Johnson (nine points) sinking a buzzer-beating, three-point shot, the Rams led at the half, 31-13.
It didn’t get any better for the Owls in the third quarter. They scored just five points, while Edgewood put up 14, to lead 45-18. The highlight of the quarter was an alley-oop pass from Nyeim Murphy to Travis Dean (six points) for the dunk.
Dundalk scored 10 points in the final quarter, the only quarter they reached double digits, but Edgewood (11-10), cleared the bench throughout the fourth quarter and still outscored the Owls, 20-10.
“We look at each opponent as competition. Whoever’s on the court, we want to come out and play 100 percent to our ability and we had been working on it,” Rams head coach Sarah Friedman said. “We’ve played Dundalk for the past three years in the playoffs and they’ve eliminated us every year. So this was a little more personal for our guys and we knew that Dundalk was going to come out aggressive, we know their style of play.”
Choya Okojie added nine points for the Rams, while Murphy added eight.
Sean Perry and Keyon Garrus led Dundalk with eight points apiece.
The Rams will play at Bel Air on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Bel Air (14-6) hosted and beat Patapsco, 59-52, Friday in 3A North play.
The Bobcats were down as many as 17 points in the first half.
“We obviously had to make some adjustments starting the third quarter and it led to us out scoring them 21-4 in the third," Bobcats head coach Alex Darko said.
Senior Cam Miller led Bel Air with 16 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, four steals and seven blocks.
Junior Brandon Kestner added 10 points and five rebounds, while Johnny McKay added 10 points. Dominik McKenney-George scored nine points and Jordan Reiswig contributed seven points.
Charles Tyner led Patapsco with 17 points. The Patriots led at the half, 33-21.
In the other 3A North quarterfinal, Aberdeen (7-14) fell at Kenwood (9-12), 72-69.
Aberdeen led 35-33 at the half, but a technical foul in the final 10 seconds against the Aberdeen bench allowed the Blue Jays to sink a pair of free throws and then run out the clock’s final seconds.
Senior Jeremiah Stewart had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Tyrell Williams had 18 points.
Freshman Tylan Bass had 12 points.
Top seed C. Milton Wright (15-5) will host Kenwood at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
2A East
Both North Harford and Fallston won in 2A East Region I.
North Harford (8-13) defeated visiting North East (6-15), 69-58.
The Hawks trailed by as much as 10 in the first half and by three at halftime.
Austin Smith had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Hawks, while Gavin Barker scored all 18 of his points in the second half.
Sophomore Garret Reinecke had 13 points in his first career varsity game.
The Hawks will visit top seed Elkton (12-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Fallston (8-12), meanwhile, was a 61-57 winner over visiting Rising Sun (3-15).
The Cougars will travel to Harford Tech (10-10) for Tuesday’s semifinal game. Game time is 6 p.m.
1A East
In 1A East Region 1, Joppatowne was in the win column and Patterson Mill was not.
Joppatowne (15-6) defeated visiting Kent County (5-16), 75-55, while Patterson Mill (8-13) lost at Colonel Richardson (12-9), 68-43.
For the Mariners, Kyree Ellis had the double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead the win. Alan Brown also scored 18 points, while George Willinger added 14 points and Jakim Trent netted 10.
Joppatowne will host Colonel Richardson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Top seed Havre de Grace (18-2) had a bye and the Warriors will host Perryville (10-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Perryville beat host Bo Manor (11-10), 56-50, Friday night.