Havre de Grace boys close basketball season with nice win

A handful of boys basketball teams closed out the final full week of regular season play with wins Friday night.
Leading the way was Havre de Grace, which ended another division championship season with a win. The Warriors (19-3) turned back a talented and visiting Newark Charter (12-7) team for a 57-50 non-league victory.
The Patriots jumped out to an 7-0 lead, but Havre de Grace out-hustled the visitors to get back in it. Marlon Lewis scored five straight points and Gary Gibson’s basket have Havre de Grace its first lead, 14-13.
The Patriots led 19-16 after one quarter. Khalil Proctor and Brett Lesher led the way with seven points apiece. Lewis had nine for the Warriors.
The Warriors surged ahead in quarter two from the free throw line. They went 6-for-6 and on a Lewis basket and Gibson three-point play, Havre de Grace led, 27-23 with 3:50 to play in the half.
The Warriors finished the quarter 7-of-8 from the stripe and led 29-27 at the half.
Newark Charter opened the second half similar to the first half.
Proctor (11 points) made a three and Lesher (15 points) added a basket to push the Patriots back ahead, 32-29.
The Warriors snuck back ahead, 36-35, but the teams were even at 42-42 at the end of the three quarters.
In the final quarter, Nigel Pearson gave Havre de Grace a 45-42 lead with a three-point shot. The Warriors increased the lead to seven, 51-44, on four more points from Pearson.
The Patriots closed to within three, 51-48, with 3:00 left to play.
The Warriors, though, were strong on the offensive glass. A Lewis follow of a Gibson miss was followed by a Turner follow and the Warriors lead was 55-48.
Both teams added another basket to end the scoring. Lewis led all scorers with 25 points and Gibson finished with 16.
“Free throw shooting and I think we picked up our defensive intensity in the fourth quarter, got some turnovers and turned into some easy baskets for us,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said. “That was really the difference, we converted free throws and we stepped up in the fourth quarter our defense and coverted some breakout layups.”
Mustangs beat Bobcats
C. Millton Wright (16-6) closed out with a 59-50 win over visiting rival Bel Air (13-6) in non-division play Friday.
Jordan Bullis scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs, who had the game in control at half, leading 31-16. Bullis also had four assists.
Dylan Kutcher added 11 points, while Corey Patterson had four points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Jordan Stiemke scored eight points in the win.
Andrew Tredinnick led the Bobcats with 13 points. The loss snapped a 10-game win streak by the Bobcats.
Huskies beat Tigers
Patterson Mill (8-14) closed with a win, rolling past visiting Rising Sun (3-14), 62-38, Friday in non-division play.
The Huskies led 32-18 at the half.
Kyle Luddy led the winners with 20 points, while Tyree Wilson added 17 points and Luke Harris scored 11.
Cobras top Indians
Harford Tech (10-11) won at North East (7-14), 65-59, Friday in non-division play.
The Cobras led 32-23 at half and then blew the game open with a 20-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter. North East made a game of it in the fourth quarter with a 27-13 scoring edge.
Bradley Hall scored 14 points to pace the Cobras and RJ Hinton, Jr. added 10.
Rams fall
Edgewood (12-10) dropped its non-league game at Parkville, 66-43, Friday.
The Rams were down, 29-17, at half.
Isaiah Goetze led the Rams with 12 points and Christian Corley added 11 points.
Travis Dean had seven points and Jashaw Williams contributed six points.
Mustangs beat Mariners
C. Milton Wright (9-5) closed Chesapeake Division play Thursday with a 59-49 win at Joppatowne (8-6, 15-7).
Dylan Kutcher scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs scoring. Bryan Stiemke added 13 points and three steals, while Corey Patterson contributed 10 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Stiemke added six points and four assists.
Joppatowne’s Alan Brown led all scorers with 19 points and Kyree Ellis scored 11. Quian Thompson added nine points.
CMW led the game at halftime, 34-23.
Patriots ousted
John Carroll (23-10) was eliminated in MIAA play Thursday, losing at St. Frances, 98-71, in the tournament semifinal round.
Jaylen Bryant led the scoring with 23 points, while Jeannot Basima added 16 points and Tyson Commander netted 15 points.