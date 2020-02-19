Harford Tech pulls away for lopsided boys basketball win over Patterson Mill

With the boys basketball season in its final week, the two teams at the bottom of the UCBAC Chesapeake Division standings square off Tuesday night in Bel Air.
Harford Tech (5-8, 9-11) visited Patterson Mill (2-12, 6-15) and the Cobras ran away for the 59-40 win.
“Real pleased with the effort tonight with the game, we’re not staring at standings, but like I told the guys, we still have a lot to play for, heading into our section,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “We want to finish strong, but also, still have some implications heading into sections on into the state tournament.”
The Cobras outscored the Huskies by two, 12-10, in the first quarter and by three, 16-13, in the fourth, but it was a 31-17 scoring advantage in the middle quarters that led to the lopsided win.
Tech opened the game with five straight points, but Patterson Mill scored the next five. Tech though, went on a 7-0 run, taking advantage of Huskies turnovers, only to see the Huskies regroup and score five straight again to end the quarter.
The Huskies actually led, 13-12, on a Luke Harris three-pointer just a minute into the second quarter. Tech, however, used three-point baskets from Jensen Perkovich and CJ Skandalis, Jr. off the bench to go back ahead and pull away a bit.
The Skandalis, Jr. basket gave the Cobras their largest lead of the half, 28-17. The Cobras led at half, 28-19.
In the third quarter the Tech lead jumped to 14, 37-23, when Jamal Wright, Jr. drained a three with the shot clock expiring. Another basket from Wright, Jr. and a Bradley Hall basket boosted the lead to 18, 41-23.
The lead was 16, 43-27, after three quarters.
A pair of three-point shots from TJ Lowery, Jr. (11 points) and Skandalis, Jr. gave Tech its largest lead of the game, 49-29.
The Huskies were able to get the deficit down to 15 over the final six minutes, but no closer.
Khoury Harris led Tech scoring with 14 points. Hall finished with 12.
Tyree Wilson had 13 points to pace the Huskies. Kyle Luddy added 10 and Luke Harris had nine.
“I feel as though if there 's one team in the conference we should be able to step on the floor to play against I think these guys just came out here and thinking they were just gonna beat them,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “Played really uninspired basketball from the beginning.”
Bobcats beat Hawks
Bel Air (11-1, 13-5) hosted North Harford Tuesday on ‘Senior Night’ and came away with its 10th straight win, 74-60, in Susquehanna Division play. The Bobcats are Susquehanna Division champs.
Senior Jordan Reiswig led Bel Air with 16 points and five rebounds, while senior Mason Bosley added 11 points and six rebounds. Senior Johnny McKay had nine points.
Austin Smith led North Harford with 17 points.
Bel Air led at halftime, 41-20.
Patriots win playoff
John Carroll (23-9) opened MIAA A Coneference playoffs Tuesday with a 57-54 win at Boys’ Latin.
Tyson Commander paced the winners with 17 points, while Jalen Bryant scored nine points and Jeannot Basima added eight points.
The Patriots will play at top seed St. Frances in Thursday’s semifinal round.