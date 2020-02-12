Havre de Grace boys use late rebounds, scorebook issue to get basketball win over Patterson Mill

The Havre de Grace Warriors boys basketball team stayed perfect in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play Tuesday with late offensive rebounding and a snafu in the official scoring.
The Warriors (12-0, 17-2) escaped the upset bid of visiting Patterson Mill (2-10, 6-13) for an 51-49 win.
The big offensive rebounds came in the final seconds of the game, while the scoring problem came late in the second quarter.
The rebounds came after repeated misses from the free throw line by the Warriors, who couldn’t close out the game. The Warriors shot 3-of-11 in the fourth quarter at the line and 7-for-19 for the game.
The misses gave Patterson Mill a chance in the final 15 seconds with the ball and down 50-49, but Gary Gibson’s steal foiled a last second shot and it started the critical foul shooting.
TJ Turner’s 1-of-2 makes with 4.8 seconds left gave the Warriors the 51-49 lead. Gibson, who missed three straight, rebounded the Turner miss and missed two more with .6 left. The Huskies rebounded the ball and called timeout with .3 left.
A desperation pass was deflected at its inception by Warrior Marlon Lewis and the game was over.
“It was those big rebounds off of missed free throws and I think [Gary] Gibson at one point, stepped up shooting two, missed both, got his own rebound and made it, made the layup,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said.
The Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead and at 14-3, Patterson Mill needed a timeout. Lewis (25 points) was the Warriors offense early on. The talented junior scored 10 points in the first quarter, highlighted by pair of breakaway dunks.
Patterson Mil struggled early on offense but was able to cut the deficit down to seven, 16-9, after one quarter.
The Warriors opened quarter two with a 9-2 run and 25-11 lead, but Patterson Mill answered with its own 9-2 run to trail, 27-20.
The Havre de Grace lead was 29-22 when the scoring mishap came into play. Huskies sophomore Tyree Wilson put up a shot that fell and he was fouled. The referee signaled the basket good and Wilson added the free throw for the three-point play.
The scoreboard, though, showed 29-23 instead of 29-25. The Warriors scorebook, the home and official scorebook, didn’t show the basket, so the basket was never counted.
“It was 29-22, our kid goes to the basket, makes that shot and the referees both agreed that the basket was good,” Huskies coach Jeroud Clark said. “Somewhere along the line, the home book didn’t count the point. I said to the official, what can we do and he said he saw it as a made basket, but he has to go with the home book. Unfortunately, that’s where we stood.”
So Nigel Pearson’s three-point shot was the last basket of the half, sending the game to the half with Havre de Grace ahead, 32-23.
A 10-2 run by the Huskies had them within a point, 34-33, early in the third quarter. Jacob Bechtel’s two free throws gave the Huskies their first lead, 35-34, with 3:24 left in the quarter.
Lewis, who scored all six Havre de Grace points in the quarter, put the Warriors back up, 36-35, with a follow.
A Luke Harris (17 points) three, one-of-five in the game, pushed the Huskies back ahead, 38-36, and Malik Telfer added a follow basket to extend the lead to 40-36.
The Huskies lead was 40-38 to begin the final quarter. It was 42-42 when Gibson (10 points) and Josiah Scott made back-to-back baskets for the Warriors, who took the lead (46-42) back for good.
It was 48-44 with 2:50 left and 50-46 a short time later. Harris’ final three pulled the Huskies back to within a point, 50-49, with :50 left, setting up the dramatic final seconds.
Kyle Luddy added 13 points for the Huskies.
Mustangs beat Elks
C. Milton Wright (7-5, 13-6) defeated visiting Elkton (5-5, 10-5), 67-56, in Chesapeake play Friday night.
Jordan Stiemke scored 22 points to lead the Mustangs and Dylan Kutcher netted 20.
Bryan Stiemke added nine points and three steals and Lance Lehmann contributed eight points and eight boards.
Trevin Ewing scored 19 points to lead Elkton.
CMW trailed at the half, 26-25.
Cobras top Mariners
Harford Tech (3-8, 7-11) came from behind to win at Joppatowne (7-5, 14-6), 72-68, in Chesapeake play.
The Cobras trailed 54-48 through three quarters, but a 24-14 edge over the final eight minutes led to the four-point win.
TJ Lowery, Jr. scored 23 points to lead the Cobras and Khoury Harris added 18. Bradley Hall, who has missed the last two and a half games with an ankle injury, added 10 points on imited minutes.
RJ Hinton and Jamal Wright, Jr. both scored seven points for Tech.
Joppatowne senior Alan Brown scorched the nets for 39 points to lead all scorers. “Whatever defense we threw at them, he just kept finding a way to put the ball in the basket,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “Despite that, I was proud of our guys led by our seniors for finding a way to grind out a win in an always tough place to play.”
Rams beat Eagles
Edgewood (7-7, 12-9) added a Chesapeake win Friday afternoon, beating visiting Aberdeen (5-7, 9-9), 54-51.
The Rams led at half, 31-20.
Isaiah Goetze led the win with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Travis Dean had the double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Christian Corley added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jeremiah Stewart had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles and Jaheim Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Hawks beat Cougars
North Harford (6-4, 7-11) won at Fallston (5-5, 6-13), 70-48, in Susquehanna Division play.
Junior Patrick Weber came off the bench and scored 21 of his team-high 23 points in the first half. The Hawks were up 38-20 at the break.
Huge contributions off the bench also from senior Luke kelly and Nick Ciampaglio (five points). “I am very proud of this team. I love them like they are my boys,” Hawks coach Jeff Burrows said.
Eagles fall
Harford Christian (5-10) lost at Greater Grace, 68-49, Friday.
Houston Howell led the efforts with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Bryce Schmidt added eight points and 12 rebounds and Than Tymes also scored eight points.