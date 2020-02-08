The C. Milton Wright boys basketball team jumped back over the .500 mark in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play Friday night, beating visiting Harford Tech, 72-59.
The Mustangs (6-5, 12-6) overcame a 30-28 halftime deficit with a 44-point second half. Jordan Stiemke led the charge with 32 points.
Corey Patterson added 13 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Dylan Kutcher scored nine points and Evan Galant had seven points, while Bryan Stiemke contributed six points and three steals.
“Proud of the way our guys competed. We had a number of guys step up, filling in for a couple guys who were down with injury or illness, which was nice to see,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. "Jordan Stiemke and Cory Patterson were terrific for CMW. Was fun watching TJ [Lowery, Jr.] and Jordan [Stiiemke] compete, going back and forth at times.
Lowery, Jr. led the Cobras (2-8, 6-11) with 30 points. Jensen Perkovich and Enoch Wiredu added seven points apiece.
Bobcats leading Susquehanna
Bel Air (9-1, 10-5) hosted and beat North East (1-7, 5-12), 77-74, Friday in Susquehanna Division play.
The Bobcats came away with the win, but not without a scare.
Bel Air was led by senior Cam Miller, who had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, seven steals and four blocks.
Junior Adam Piercy added 17 points and four rebounds, while sophomores Dominik McKenney-George and Zach Lee had 16 and 12 points, respectively.
North East led at halftime, 41-32.
Warriors beat Elks
Havre de Grace (11-0, 16-2) stayed unbeaten in Chesapeake Division play Friday, knocking off visiting Elkton (6-7, 11-9), 64-54.
Gary Gibson led four Warriors in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds. TJ Turner also had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Marlon Lewis added 10 points and nine rebounds. Nigel Pearson chipped in with 10 points and five steals.
Eagles beat Huskies
Aberdeen (5-6, 9-8) added a Chesapeake win Friday, winning at Patterson Mill (2-9, 6-11), 56-55.
The Huskies led 25-24 at half.
Aberdeen junior guard Jaheim Jones made 1-of-2 free throws with .8 seconds left to give Aberdeen the lead and the win.
Junior Tyrell Williams led the Eagles with 19 points and five steals. Sophomore Donovan Peyton added 12 points and five steals.
Kyle Luddy led Patterson Mill scoring with 17 points and Alair Lewis netted 14. Luke Harris added nine points and Tyree Wilson chipped in with eight points.
Mariners top Rams
Joppatowne (7-4, 13-5) pulled away in the second half to win at Edgewood (6-7, 11-9), 78-56, Friday afternoon in Chesapeake play. The Mariners led 36-32 at halftime.
Alan Brown poured in 26 points to lead the Mariners, while Kyree Ellis added a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds. Ellis also had six blocks.
Trey Willinger added 15 points for the Mariners.
Travis Dean scored 19 points to lead the Rams. Christian Corley, Cameron Edwards and Nyeim Murphy added seven points each.
Patriots win
John Carroll (21-7) knocked off visiting Glenelg Country School, 62-59, Friday.
Tyson Commander led the win with 21 points, while Jalen Bryant scored 20. Jeannot Basima added nine points.
Other scores
In Susquehanna play, Fallston (5-4, 6-12) lost at Perryville (4-5, 7-7), 89-71, and North Harford (5-4, 7-10) was beaten by visiting Bo Manor (7-3, 11-8), 60-48.