Harford County All-Decade boys basketball

By
The Aegis
Dec 30, 2020 8:31 AM
The C. Milton Wright Mustangs celebrate their overtime win over the Stephen Decatur Seahawks, 51-49, in the MPSSAA Class 3A Boys State Basketball Championship Finals at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park in 2016.
The C. Milton Wright Mustangs celebrate their overtime win over the Stephen Decatur Seahawks, 51-49, in the MPSSAA Class 3A Boys State Basketball Championship Finals at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park in 2016.

The last decade (2011-2020) of boys high school basketball in Harford County has seen plenty of success stories.

Harford teams dominated play in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, leading to seven region titles and C. Milton Wright’s first-ever state title in 2016.

The Mustangs, which had no titles before, won Class 3A region titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019 to lead all Harford schools over the 10-year span with three appearances in the state tourney.

Patterson Mill won a pair of region titles, winning at the 2A level in 2014 and the 1A level in 2018. Those two crowns represent the Huskies first region titles.
Another first came for Harford Tech, which won a 2A region title in 2017.

Joppatowne claimed the other region championship, winning at the 1A level in 2015. It was the Mariners sixth title overall and first since 2005. Joppatowne, with Class C state titles in 1990 and 1991, is the lone Harford County team to win back-to-back state crowns.

Highlighting private school play, John Carroll won MIAA A Conference titles in 2012 and 2018 and the Catholic League title in 2016.

TEAM OF THE DECADE

C. Milton Wright 2016 (24-3)

The C. Milton Wright Mustangs defeated the Stephen Decatur Seahawks, 51-49, in overtime, in the 2016 MPSSAA Class 3A Boys State Basketball Championship Finals at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park Saturday.
The C. Milton Wright Mustangs defeated the Stephen Decatur Seahawks, 51-49, in overtime, in the 2016 MPSSAA Class 3A Boys State Basketball Championship Finals at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland College Park Saturday.

The 2016 Mustangs won the Class 3A state title with a 51-49 overtime win over Stephen Decatur.

The Mustangs, coached by John Stefanides, went 24-3, bettering the 22 wins in the 2015 season that ended with a 3A state semifinal loss.

Members of the championship team were Quincy Haughton, Fr. Corey Bays, Sr. Kyle Harkins, Sr. Chris Lorenzo, Sr. Ian Fink, Jr. Ryan Miller, So. Jack Van Syckle, So. Will Bailey, Sr. Falan Laguerre, Fr. Brett Lindsey, So. Dante Brown, Sr. Ryan Lepp, Jr. Jamario Sampson, Jr. Malik Jackson, Sr. and Kameron Brown, Fr.

PLAYER OF THE DECADE

Darius Dangerfield, Harford Tech (2017)

Harford Tech's Darius Dangerfield, right, dribbles the ball during the Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals against Patterson at the XFINITY Center at University of Maryland in College Park on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Harford Tech's Darius Dangerfield, right, dribbles the ball during the Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals against Patterson at the XFINITY Center at University of Maryland in College Park on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Dangerfield, a guard, dazzled opponents with his quickness and scoring ability and all from his reported 5′8″ frame. Dangerfield was a four-time All-Harford first team selection.

His career closed with 1,800 points, the most ever by a Harford County public school player. He added 436 assists and 358 steals in his career.

He averaged 20 points per game as four-year starter. In his senior year, he averaged 23.7 PPG. He led the Cobras to four 2A section championships and the program’s lone 2A North Region championship in 2017.

Dangerfield was also the 2013 Cecil Holiday Tournament bracket MVP and the 2016 Governors Challenge Bracket MVP. In 2017, he was named to the MPSSAA all-tournament team. He was also named second team for All-Metro and All-State teams.

Dangerfield is a senior at Lycoming College.

FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE

C. Milton Wright's Corey Bays takes a shot from the floor during Thursday's Class 3A State semifinal game against Huntingtown at the Xfinity Center in College Park.
C. Milton Wright's Corey Bays takes a shot from the floor during Thursday's Class 3A State semifinal game against Huntingtown at the Xfinity Center in College Park.

Corey Bays, CMW (2016). Bays, who was a part of the standout 2015 CMW guard tandem, came back in 2016 to lead the Mustangs to the state crown. Bays scored a CMW career high 1,428 points, with 609 of them coming in his senior year. His final three-point basket in the OT title win gave him the career points lead. Bays also had 503 career rebounds.

Bays was a two-time first team All-Harford player and two-time All-Conference pick. He was also a 2015-16 All Metro first team selection.

Bays played four seasons at Randolph Macon College.

Joppatowne's Jermaine Head Jr. passes the ball during the boys Class 1A state basketball semifinal game against New Town at Xfinity Center University of Maryland in College Park in 2015.
Joppatowne's Jermaine Head Jr. passes the ball during the boys Class 1A state basketball semifinal game against New Town at Xfinity Center University of Maryland in College Park in 2015.

Jermaine Head, Jr., Joppatowne (2015). Head played three years of varsity basketball for the Mariners, leading them to the region title in 2015.

Head scored 398 points in his final season and finished with 791 career points. A very quick guard, Head was more apt to pass, piling up 425 assists. Then on defense, Head made 315 steals. Head was a first team All-Harford pick in 2015.

Head continued his dominant play at Wilmington University with years of record-setting play. He leads Wilmington in career points, career steals and career assists.

Joppatowne's Montrell Horsey puts up a shot from the floor during a recent home game against Patterson Mill. Horsey recently scored his 1,000th career point.
Joppatowne's Montrell Horsey puts up a shot from the floor during a recent home game against Patterson Mill. Horsey recently scored his 1,000th career point.

Montrell Horsey, Joppatowne (2018). Horsey was a three-time All-Harford first team selection. Horsey was a force from his guard position, producing 1,390 points in his career. Horsey also had 309 assists and 255 steals.

Horsey played a year each at Delaware State and Kilgore College and now begins his junior year at West Virginia State University.

John Carroll's Montez Mathis maneuvers around Mount Saint Joseph's James Bishop.
John Carroll's Montez Mathis maneuvers around Mount Saint Joseph's James Bishop.

Montez Mathis, John Carroll (2018)

Mathis played just two years at John Carroll, but he made his presence known. Mathis was a two-time All-Harford First Team selection and a 2018 First Team All-Metro pick.

He averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his senior year to help lead the Patriots (29-8) to the MIAA A Conference championship.

Mathis, who scored more than 1,000 points over two seasons, finished his final season with 12 double-doubles, 12 20-point games and he added 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.

Mathis is currently a junior member of the Rutgers University mens basketball team. Through his first two seasons, he has averaged 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

John Carroll's Immanuel Quickley shoots for two points against Boys' Latin in the first half in 2018. The Patriots won, 58-50, to claim the MIAA A Conference basketball championship at APGFCU Arena in Bel Air.
John Carroll's Immanuel Quickley shoots for two points against Boys' Latin in the first half in 2018. The Patriots won, 58-50, to claim the MIAA A Conference basketball championship at APGFCU Arena in Bel Air.

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (2018). Quickley was a steady, top-notch guard for the Patriots and a three-time All-Harford first team selection. Quickley was also a three-time All-Metro first team pick and the All-Metro Player of the Year in 2016, the year his three-point shot in the closing seconds lifted the Patriots to the Catholic League championship.

He scored 1,961 career points and he also led the Patriots to the MIAA A Conference title, the first since 2012.

Quickley went on to play two seasons at Kentucky, where as a sophomore, he was named SEC Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC. Now a member of the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association, Quickley was the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

C. Milton Wright's Mychal Stefanides drives down the court as Aberdeen's Jayden Saddler scrambles to get into position on defense.
C. Milton Wright's Mychal Stefanides drives down the court as Aberdeen's Jayden Saddler scrambles to get into position on defense.

Mychal Stefanides, CMW (2015). Stefanides flashy play led the Mustangs to the school’s first-ever region title in 2015.

He was a three-time, first team All-Harford selection and a three-time first team all-conference pick. He was the 2014-15 UCBAC Player of the Year. Stefanides finished with 1,426 career points, 473 assists and 311 steals.

He played basketball at Goucher and Wesley Colleges.

All-Decade Teams by school with position and graduation year

Aberdeen

Gerrea Williams, Guard, 2011

Jaleel Gibson, Guard, 2015

Jermere Bush-Williams, Forward, 2019

Myles Douglas, Forward, 2017

Jayden Saddler, Guard, 2017

DeAndre Henson, Guard, 2012

Bel Air

Dezmon Hall, Guard, 2011

Tyler Norcross, Center, 2013

Jahari Carmichael, Guard, 2016

Dominik McKenny-George, Forward, 2022

Kevin Morrissey, Forward, 2015

Cam Miller, Forward, 2020

C. Milton Wright

Mychal Stefanides, Guard, 2015

Corey Bays, Guard, 2016

Corey Patterson, Center, 2020

Jordan Stiemke, Guard, 2022

Imran Hussain, Guard, 2018

Brye Hopkins, Forward, 2019

Edgewood

Thomas Dillard, Guard, 2012

Van Rolle, Guard, 2012

Roderick Harrison, Guard, 2014

David Velasquez, Guard, 2016

Christian Corley, Guard, 2020

Ryan Burgess, Guard, 2017

Fallston

Tyler Smith, Forward, 2011

Wyatt Alexander, Guard, 2013

Dylan Wolf, Guard, 2017

Ethan Sommer, Forward, 2018

Ryan Cassedy, Guard, 2018

Alex Kakoulis, Guard, 2019

Harford Tech

Isaiah Gills, Guard, 2013

Darius Dangerfield, Guard, 2017

Bradley Hall, Guard, 2020

Jordan Bright, Forward, 2018

Anthony Ifeacho, Forward, 2018

Jalen Dangerfield, Guard, 2019

Havre de Grace

Monty Werts, Forward, 2011

Josiah Scott, Guard, 2020

Marlon Lewis, Forward, 2021

Gary Gibson, Guard, 2020

Krs Yancey, Guard, 2015

Kenneth Sumpter, Guard, 2017

Joppatowne

Shendell Chase, Guard, 2011

Jermaine Head, Jr., Guard, 2015

Montrell Horsey, Guard, 2018

Jalen Morris, Guard, 2020

Alan Brown, Guard, 2020

Jalen Willis, Guard, 2019

North Harford

Tyler Campbell, Center, 2011

Brock Hurley, Center, 2013

Paul Keeney, Forward, 2019

Austin Smith, Forward, 2020

Sam Cornelius, Forward, 2017

Rodney Barnett, Guard, 2012

Patterson Mill

Garrett Burkhead, Guard, 2012

Mike Reed, Guard, 2013

Tyler Jakubowski, Guard, 2016

Rashawn Clowney, Guard, 2018

Rashawd Clowney, Guard, 2018

Rahmon Felder, Forward, 2016

John Carroll

Rodney Elliott, Guard, 2013

Kimbal Mackenzie, Guard, 2015

Immanuel Quickley, Guard, 2018

Tyson Commander, Guard, 2022

Jalen Bryant, Guard, 2021

Montez Mathis, Forward, 2018

Harford Christian

Maurice Epps, Guard, 2017

Sean Hughes, Guard, 2015

Derreck Orr, Guard, 2018

Darin Miller, Forward, 2018

Luke Steelman, Guard, 2013

Mikey Drew, Guard, 2020

