Harford County All-Decade boys basketball

The last decade (2011-2020) of boys high school basketball in Harford County has seen plenty of success stories.
Harford teams dominated play in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference, leading to seven region titles and C. Milton Wright’s first-ever state title in 2016.
The Mustangs, which had no titles before, won Class 3A region titles in 2015, 2016 and 2019 to lead all Harford schools over the 10-year span with three appearances in the state tourney.
Patterson Mill won a pair of region titles, winning at the 2A level in 2014 and the 1A level in 2018. Those two crowns represent the Huskies first region titles.
Another first came for Harford Tech, which won a 2A region title in 2017.
Joppatowne claimed the other region championship, winning at the 1A level in 2015. It was the Mariners sixth title overall and first since 2005. Joppatowne, with Class C state titles in 1990 and 1991, is the lone Harford County team to win back-to-back state crowns.
Highlighting private school play, John Carroll won MIAA A Conference titles in 2012 and 2018 and the Catholic League title in 2016.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
C. Milton Wright 2016 (24-3)
The 2016 Mustangs won the Class 3A state title with a 51-49 overtime win over Stephen Decatur.
The Mustangs, coached by John Stefanides, went 24-3, bettering the 22 wins in the 2015 season that ended with a 3A state semifinal loss.
Members of the championship team were Quincy Haughton, Fr. Corey Bays, Sr. Kyle Harkins, Sr. Chris Lorenzo, Sr. Ian Fink, Jr. Ryan Miller, So. Jack Van Syckle, So. Will Bailey, Sr. Falan Laguerre, Fr. Brett Lindsey, So. Dante Brown, Sr. Ryan Lepp, Jr. Jamario Sampson, Jr. Malik Jackson, Sr. and Kameron Brown, Fr.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
Darius Dangerfield, Harford Tech (2017)
Dangerfield, a guard, dazzled opponents with his quickness and scoring ability and all from his reported 5′8″ frame. Dangerfield was a four-time All-Harford first team selection.
His career closed with 1,800 points, the most ever by a Harford County public school player. He added 436 assists and 358 steals in his career.
He averaged 20 points per game as four-year starter. In his senior year, he averaged 23.7 PPG. He led the Cobras to four 2A section championships and the program’s lone 2A North Region championship in 2017.
Dangerfield was also the 2013 Cecil Holiday Tournament bracket MVP and the 2016 Governors Challenge Bracket MVP. In 2017, he was named to the MPSSAA all-tournament team. He was also named second team for All-Metro and All-State teams.
Dangerfield is a senior at Lycoming College.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DECADE
Corey Bays, CMW (2016). Bays, who was a part of the standout 2015 CMW guard tandem, came back in 2016 to lead the Mustangs to the state crown. Bays scored a CMW career high 1,428 points, with 609 of them coming in his senior year. His final three-point basket in the OT title win gave him the career points lead. Bays also had 503 career rebounds.
Bays was a two-time first team All-Harford player and two-time All-Conference pick. He was also a 2015-16 All Metro first team selection.
Bays played four seasons at Randolph Macon College.
Jermaine Head, Jr., Joppatowne (2015). Head played three years of varsity basketball for the Mariners, leading them to the region title in 2015.
Head scored 398 points in his final season and finished with 791 career points. A very quick guard, Head was more apt to pass, piling up 425 assists. Then on defense, Head made 315 steals. Head was a first team All-Harford pick in 2015.
Head continued his dominant play at Wilmington University with years of record-setting play. He leads Wilmington in career points, career steals and career assists.
Montrell Horsey, Joppatowne (2018). Horsey was a three-time All-Harford first team selection. Horsey was a force from his guard position, producing 1,390 points in his career. Horsey also had 309 assists and 255 steals.
Horsey played a year each at Delaware State and Kilgore College and now begins his junior year at West Virginia State University.
Montez Mathis, John Carroll (2018)
Mathis played just two years at John Carroll, but he made his presence known. Mathis was a two-time All-Harford First Team selection and a 2018 First Team All-Metro pick.
He averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his senior year to help lead the Patriots (29-8) to the MIAA A Conference championship.
Mathis, who scored more than 1,000 points over two seasons, finished his final season with 12 double-doubles, 12 20-point games and he added 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
Mathis is currently a junior member of the Rutgers University mens basketball team. Through his first two seasons, he has averaged 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (2018). Quickley was a steady, top-notch guard for the Patriots and a three-time All-Harford first team selection. Quickley was also a three-time All-Metro first team pick and the All-Metro Player of the Year in 2016, the year his three-point shot in the closing seconds lifted the Patriots to the Catholic League championship.
He scored 1,961 career points and he also led the Patriots to the MIAA A Conference title, the first since 2012.
Quickley went on to play two seasons at Kentucky, where as a sophomore, he was named SEC Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC. Now a member of the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association, Quickley was the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Mychal Stefanides, CMW (2015). Stefanides flashy play led the Mustangs to the school’s first-ever region title in 2015.
He was a three-time, first team All-Harford selection and a three-time first team all-conference pick. He was the 2014-15 UCBAC Player of the Year. Stefanides finished with 1,426 career points, 473 assists and 311 steals.
He played basketball at Goucher and Wesley Colleges.
All-Decade Teams by school with position and graduation year
Aberdeen
Gerrea Williams, Guard, 2011
Jaleel Gibson, Guard, 2015
Jermere Bush-Williams, Forward, 2019
Myles Douglas, Forward, 2017
Jayden Saddler, Guard, 2017
DeAndre Henson, Guard, 2012
Bel Air
Dezmon Hall, Guard, 2011
Tyler Norcross, Center, 2013
Jahari Carmichael, Guard, 2016
Dominik McKenny-George, Forward, 2022
Kevin Morrissey, Forward, 2015
Cam Miller, Forward, 2020
C. Milton Wright
Mychal Stefanides, Guard, 2015
Corey Bays, Guard, 2016
Corey Patterson, Center, 2020
Jordan Stiemke, Guard, 2022
Imran Hussain, Guard, 2018
Brye Hopkins, Forward, 2019
Edgewood
Thomas Dillard, Guard, 2012
Van Rolle, Guard, 2012
Roderick Harrison, Guard, 2014
David Velasquez, Guard, 2016
Christian Corley, Guard, 2020
Ryan Burgess, Guard, 2017
Fallston
Tyler Smith, Forward, 2011
Wyatt Alexander, Guard, 2013
Dylan Wolf, Guard, 2017
Ethan Sommer, Forward, 2018
Ryan Cassedy, Guard, 2018
Alex Kakoulis, Guard, 2019
Harford Tech
Isaiah Gills, Guard, 2013
Darius Dangerfield, Guard, 2017
Bradley Hall, Guard, 2020
Jordan Bright, Forward, 2018
Anthony Ifeacho, Forward, 2018
Jalen Dangerfield, Guard, 2019
Havre de Grace
Monty Werts, Forward, 2011
Josiah Scott, Guard, 2020
Marlon Lewis, Forward, 2021
Gary Gibson, Guard, 2020
Krs Yancey, Guard, 2015
Kenneth Sumpter, Guard, 2017
Joppatowne
Shendell Chase, Guard, 2011
Jermaine Head, Jr., Guard, 2015
Montrell Horsey, Guard, 2018
Jalen Morris, Guard, 2020
Alan Brown, Guard, 2020
Jalen Willis, Guard, 2019
North Harford
Tyler Campbell, Center, 2011
Brock Hurley, Center, 2013
Paul Keeney, Forward, 2019
Austin Smith, Forward, 2020
Sam Cornelius, Forward, 2017
Rodney Barnett, Guard, 2012
Patterson Mill
Garrett Burkhead, Guard, 2012
Mike Reed, Guard, 2013
Tyler Jakubowski, Guard, 2016
Rashawn Clowney, Guard, 2018
Rashawd Clowney, Guard, 2018
Rahmon Felder, Forward, 2016
John Carroll
Rodney Elliott, Guard, 2013
Kimbal Mackenzie, Guard, 2015
Immanuel Quickley, Guard, 2018
Tyson Commander, Guard, 2022
Jalen Bryant, Guard, 2021
Montez Mathis, Forward, 2018
Harford Christian
Maurice Epps, Guard, 2017
Sean Hughes, Guard, 2015
Derreck Orr, Guard, 2018
Darin Miller, Forward, 2018
Luke Steelman, Guard, 2013
Mikey Drew, Guard, 2020