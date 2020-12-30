Harford County All-Decade boys basketball

Corey Bays, CMW (2016). Bays, who was a part of the standout 2015 CMW guard tandem, came back in 2016 to lead the Mustangs to the state crown. Bays scored a CMW career high 1,428 points, with 609 of them coming in his senior year. His final three-point basket in the OT title win gave him the career points lead. Bays also had 503 career rebounds.