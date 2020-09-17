High school bowling league is dealt a gutter ball

It was a little more than a month ago that Forest Hill Lanes offered up a bowling league for any and all interested boys and girls who were high schoolers.
The league was scheduled to begin this week, but that didn’t happen as no one signed up for the league.
“Nothing at all, I was just as surprised as everyone else,” general manager Ross Miller said of the zero interest in registering.
Miller recalls the time when a high school bowling league was literally busting at the seams some dozen or so years ago. That league ran for 8-9 years and boasted a whopping 54 teams at one point. Teams were expanded from 4-to-5 per to accommodate the league play.
Despite the lack of a high school league, Miller is pleased with a youth league that started Saturday. Miller says 87 or so bowlers aged 3-18 are in the league, which bowls every Saturday from September to December. Miller says he’s happy with that.
The next youth league runs January to April. Adult leagues are starting to come back as well.
The lanes are following COVID-19 regulations with bowlers wearing masks, balls sanitized between each lane use and social distancing when applicable.