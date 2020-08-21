Forest Hill lanes offering ‘Craving Competition’ bowling League for high school students

Many high school age athletes are taking advantage of a handful of outdoor sports leagues that have been created for this fall, to simply fill the void left with the postponement of all high school sports by the Maryland Public School Athletic Association.
Now comes an opportunity, despite COVID-19, to participate in an indoor league; a bowling league at Forest Hill Lanes. The league is a first in five years for the lanes.
The league, to be known as “Craving Competition,” will offer ten weeks of once-a-week, 10-pin competition for three or four-member co-ed teams, composed of any Harford County or nearby high school-aged bowlers. Sessions will be held every Monday at 3 p.m. from September 14 to November 16, or every Wednesday at 3 p.m. from September 16 to November 18, 2020.
“We heard from a lot of our bowling teenagers that they really didn’t have any athletic engagements for the fall, now that fall sports have been canceled and that they really miss competitive challenges,” Ross Miller, General Manager of the Lanes, said. “We hope that this reasonable-priced league gives kids an athletic workout, a path to fitness, great competition and good clean fun.”
The cost of bowling in the league is $10 per person per week ($100 for the entire fall), including bowling shoe rentals. The lanes offer free WiFi and the snack bar is open at all times. The “Craving Competition” is a non-sanctioned, non-handicap league, open to all area bowlers from 9th through 12th grade.
According to Miller, in order to keep with state and local COVID-19 restrictions, lanes, balls, score-pads and seating are sanitized after each use. Tables on the concourse have been separated and the snack bar and front desk now sport protective panels separating staff from the bowlers. A separate entrance and exit door are in place and sanitation stations are located throughout the lanes. Masks are worn as per Governor Hogan’s directives.
Registration for the Fall High School “Craving Competition” League is open now through Friday, September 11. Registration forms are available at the lanes front desk or by going online at https://foresthillbowl.com.
There will be a pre-meeting of all bowlers on Monday, September 14, at 2:30 p.m., at the lanes, which are located at 1 Maurice Drive in Forest Hill.
For more information on Forest Hill Lanes or the “Craving Competition” fall high school student league, visit https://foresthillbowl.com or the lanes facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ForestHillBowl/.