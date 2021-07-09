Caitlyn Bobb’s Olympic trip called off, but she’s not too upset

Caitlyn Bobb, a recent Harford Tech graduate and track and field star, has been planning to run in the Olympics for more than a year.
The Tokyo games, postponed by the COVID pandemic in 2020, are on in just a couple of weeks and Bobb was ready to be a part of them as a member of Team Bermuda.
That was until very recently.
Bobb, who was to compete in the 400 meters, was notified that she will not be competing in the Olympics and as it turns out, no track and field athlete from Bermuda will compete.
“Most definitely, it is a dream of mine to be in the Olympics, but at the same time I still am young, I still have other big, big meets,” Bobb said. “Even though the Olympics is ‘the meet’, I’ll still run Kenya World Under 20′s in August, so I’m like OK, it’s not time to dwell on that, there’s nothing we can do. I’m not that upset, because I have more years to come. It does kind of suck, but I’m not gonna be all boo-boo about it. I’m fine.”
So with the Olympics off the board, Bobb and family were headed to Bermuda Wednesday where her and younger sister Madisyn Bobb will compete in the Bermuda Nationals. Caitlyn and Madisyn, 14, both have Bermudan citizenship through mother Dawnette, a Bermudan citizen who competed in the 100 in the 1992 Olympics.
The Bobb‘s will both run the 200 and 400 races, but in different age groups. Madisyn, who will be a freshman at Harford Tech this Fall, will run today (Friday) and Caitlyn on Saturday.
Caitlyn Bobb closed out her marvelous career at Tech last month with her seventh, eighth, and ninth individual state titles. In the 400, she won by 5 seconds, breaking the Class 2A state meet record she set in 2019. She was timed in 53.72 seconds in the 400, 24.37 in the 200, and 12.00 in the 100 — the best times among the four classes.