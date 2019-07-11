Caitlyn Bobb wins Gold in Mexico

Caitlyn Bobb captured yet another big victory in the 400-meter dash Saturday when she competed in her first international meet in Queretaro City, Mexico.
The 16-year-old from Joppatowne was timed in 53.92 seconds in winning the under-18 division 400 in the North American, Central American and Caribbean Championships. She defeated finalists from Trinidad-Tobago, Canada, Bahamas, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. She also placed third in the 200 on Sunday in 24.0 seconds.
The 200 was her final race for the year. In her off-season she swims and plays volleyball for Harford Tech.