Havre de Grace baseball sees winning streak snapped by Bo Manor, 9-8, as late rally falls just short

The Havre de Grace Warriors varsity baseball team saw its four-game win steak come to an end Friday, but not without battling to the final out.

The Warriors led visiting Bo Manor (4-0, 3-0) twice, but in the end, it was a 9-8 win for the Eagles in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game.

“They’ve been doing that all year ... so far, they’ve battled for seven innings,” Warriors manager Chad Blevins said. “We had a similar battle with North Harford, we came up on the higher side of that one.” That was a 10-9 Warriors win.

The Warriors (4-2 overall, 3-1 UCBAC) started Friday’s game in the direction of another win. Taylor Blevins roped a two-out double igniting a two-run rally in the first.

Logan Ward followed with an RBI single and when the ball bounced past the Eagles’ center fielder, Ward easily moved to second base. Two wild pitches later, Ward crossed the plate for a 2-0 Warriors lead.

The lead, though, didn’t last long as Bo Manor scored three times in the top of the second inning. Robbie Burris (2-for-3, two RBIs) singled, Gannon Williams walked and Michael Preske reached on an error to load the bases.

A sacrifice fly, fielder’s choice and Kyle Polaski’s RBI single plated the Eagles’ runs.

Havre de Grace answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Bauer (2-for-2) singled with one out and Wayne Hudson followed with a double down the left-field line. Bauer later beat the throw home on Ty Stwarka’s slow ground ball to first.

Hudson and Stwarka both came around to score on a pair of infield errors on a ground ball hit by Dyllon Zachry-Nance.

But again, Bo Manor responded with two big swings. Mason Williams hit a high-drive off the fence in left field, but settled for a single. Burris followed with another drive to left, this one clearing the fence for a two-run home run.

The game stayed tied at 5 into the fifth. Havre de Grace reliever Aaron Santiago, who pitched a quiet fourth inning, got two fly ball outs to begin the fifth. A walk, single, passed ball and error, though, led to a pair of two-out runs.

Bo Manor added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a 9-5 lead, but Havre de Grace showed no quit.

The Warriors had multiple base runners in the fifth and sixth innings against reliever Seamus Malinowski, but the right-hander got a strikeout to end both innings.

Malinowski wasn’t as fortunate in the seventh. Santiago flew out to open the seventh, but Bauer and Hudson drew walks and Stwarka added a single to load the bases. Brady Walker then hit an RBI single to knock Malinowski from the game and keep the bases loaded.

Mason Williams took over for the Eagles and he walked Zachry-Nance to force in Hudson with the seventh Havre de Grace run. Williams struck out the next batter, but the third strike was a wild pitch and Stwarka raced home to bring the Warriors within a run.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Ward came within a couple of feet of walk-off hit, but his line drive down the left-field line landed foul. Ward battled Williams to a full count before grounding sharply to short where Gannon Williams made the play and throw to first for the final out.

“They just know that they’re never out of it, you know,” Blevins said. “I told them in the last inning, load the bases up and let’s see what happens. They loaded them up, they did it and they were one swing away, two feet away from a walk-off, so, I love the heart, proud of ‘em.”