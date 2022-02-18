Bo Manor girls basketball uses solid fourth quarter to knock off C. Milton Wright, 44-41

C. Milton Wright girls basketball hosted Bo Manor in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game Thursday night looking to close out the regular season on a high note.
The Mustangs (12-6, 8-4 UCBAC) were a nine-point winner over the Eagles (13-7, 5-7) a month ago, but Bo Manor had the edge this time and left with a 44-41 win.
The Eagles took advantage of their size inside the paint throughout the game and outscored CMW 16-11 in the final quarter to pull off the upset. In the end, Bo Manor simply came to play.
“And we didn’t, that was the problem,” Mustangs coach Rebecca Dutko said. “Our girls just weren’t focused and ready. Maybe it was back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday and they didn’t have legs, I don’t know. They just didn’t play their game and that’s why we got beat.”
The Mustangs took a 30-28 lead into the final quarter, and a 3-pointer by Maddie Nimmo pushed the advantage to 33-28 in the opening minute.
But back came the Eagles, who scored the next six points to slip ahead for good, 34-33.
Trailing 36-34 with 3:28 to play, CMW called timeout. Seconds later, Kara Pardue, one of two seniors on the Eagles’ roster, converted a beautiful wrap-around pass from Raegan Lenz to push the lead to 38-34.
Another Eagles basket pushed the lead to six, 40-34, the largest for either team the entire game.
Nimmo answered with two straight baskets to bring the Mustangs back within two, 40-38, with 1:35 left.
Erika Clarke made two big free throws for Bo Manor, moving the lead back to four, 42-38, with under a minute to play.
Raegan Lenz missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity at the free-throw line with 36 seconds left. Ten seconds later, Clarke did the same. Rylee Lenz made one of two free throws to make it 43-38.
Nimmo’s final basket of a game-high, 23-point performance was a 3-pointer with 14.1 seconds left. With no timeouts remaining, the Mustangs struggled to stop the clock, letting precious time tick away before fouling with less than a second left.
Addie Sample made the second of two free throws and the Mustangs’ nearly impossible attempt at a buzzer-beater never materialized because of an inbound pass infraction.
The game was tight from the start, as Raegan Lenz’s jumper at the buzzer tied the game at 9 through one quarter.
Bo Manor led 14-11 midway through the second quarter, but the Mustangs stormed back to take a 20-18 lead at halftime on a pair of Nimmo free throws.
An 8-4 run gave the Eagles a 26-24 lead with 2:30 to play. CMW responded by scoring six of the next eight points to go up 30-28 lead entering the final quarter, with Carly Jehnert’s put-back at the buzzer capping the run.
“Tonight, we were better with the basketball. We go in spurts where we turn it over in bunches — tonight we were much better,” Eagles coach Sean Lenz said. “We have a big team and we were able to finally use that size inside ad some timely outside jump shots. I’m pleased, really pleased. It’s a big win for us.”
Raegan Lenz led the Eagles with 12 points, while Sample added seven and Clarke chipped in six.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line, with CMW going 7-for-12 and Bo Manor finishing 5-for-15.